Ben Affleck Is "upset" Over Breakup With Ana De Armas: Reports

Ben Affleck is said to be heartbroken after his break-up with Ana de Armas. The Batman star is reportedly distraught that his relationship with the Knives Out actor hasn't worked out. The couple recently broke up and it is reported that the two were in extremely different places in their lives and mutually decided to get separated. Find out more details about this story below.

Ben Affleck upset over break up with Ana de Armas

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas started dating at the beginning of 2020. The two met on the set of their upcoming film, Deep Water. Ben Affleck and Ana even ended up holidaying in Armas’ native Cuba. But after dating for nearly a year, Ben and Ana have split up. Over the last few days, plenty of reports suggest that the break was mutual.

Now, People’s latest report suggests that Ben Affleck was hoping his relationship with Ana would work. A source of the media portal suggests that Ana had great and positive energy and Ben loved having Ana around him. The Knives Out actor is health-conscious and this inspired Ben to also make healthy choices. No wonder, the two even moved in together at Ben’s home in L.A.

However, the report also adds that Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ relationship had gotten “complicated”. While Ana is still young and adventurous, she prefers travelling rather than staying at one place and does not want to settle down in Los Angeles. But Ben on the other hand prefers staying in Los Angeles since his kids are here and he likes being close to them. The source also added that Ben is upset over his split but wants to focus on things that make him happy.

As mentioned earlier, Affleck and Armas were dating for nearly a year. After holidaying in Cuba, they even went on a vacation to Costa Rica. They were spotted together on several occasions in Los Angeles. On Ana’s 32nd birthday, she took to Instagram and confirmed their relationship. She shared a glimpse of her birthday celebration with her fans. Ana was also seen spending some quality time with Affleck’s kids whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

