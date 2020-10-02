Ana De Armas Rejected 'Knives Out' At First As She Thought Her Character's 'too Latina'

Ana De Armas revealed in an interview that at first she had rejected the role for the blockbuster film Knives Out. The actor opened up about how she pays attention to small details about her character and she felt that Knives Out’s role was not the role for her. Later, only when she was sent a more accurate vision of who Marta (her character in the film) was, did the actor get excited about it and agreed to the part.

In an interview with Flaunt, Ana de Armas revealed that she might not have been a part of Daniel Craig and Chris Evan starrer film Knives Out which released last year. The film was a blockbuster and even though it had Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Jamie Lee Curtis in key roles, Ana De Armas stole the show.

To imagine the actor would have not been a part of the film sounds difficult now. Ana De Armas revealed to the magazine why had she rejected the offer at first. The actor told the portal that she had received just a three-word description of her character which read “Latina, caretaker, pretty.” This description did not impress her as she pays “attention to what that little description is” when the casting director sends in an initial character sketch.

Ana was of the opinion that whoever wrote the description would not have thought about what that meant for her but she immediately thought, “Oh no, I’m not doing this! What do you mean—caretaker, Latina, pretty?” Ana thought that Marta’s character would be a stereotypical Latina character. The actor did not want to portray “another Latina as nurse, caregiver, wife, mother or girlfriend—pretty, fiery or tempestuous were other frequent labels”.

Ana clarified that she is “very proud of being Cuban and being Latina and I will play the most Latina any Latina has ever played Latina”. However, the actor also does not want to play Latina roles “all the time”. Later Rian Johnson, the author of the film sent Ana a more accurate vision of who Marta really was.

The actor described that when she was sent the whole script she realised that Marta’s character “was a diamond” and that she has “to do this”. She also liked how the dialogue interrogated President Trump’s immigration policies through how other characters treated Marta. So Ana accepted the part and the rest is history now.

