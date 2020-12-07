Russo Brothers Reveal 'The Gray Man' Filming & Franchise Plan With Gosling, Chris Evans

The Gray Man is an upcoming spy thriller film on Netflix based on Mark Greaney’s debut album of the same name. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, it stars Ryan Gosling as the protagonist with Chris Evans playing the antagonist. Recently, the filmmakers revealed several details about the project.

The Gray Man to be a franchise, reveal the Russo brothers

In a recent interview with Collider, Anthony and Joe Russo talked about The Gray Man. Joe explained that the project is being developed as a series of films, potentially branching out, they could follow other characters, but they are not going to answer all the quarries. He mentioned that the audience will finish the movie and have a complete story, but they will still have questions about the wider universe. And he thinks that is one way to break the model a little bit is to not give the viewers everything in one film.

The filmmaker disclosed that shooting on the project will start at the end of January in Los Angeles, and then it will move overseas in Europe in the spring. Joe said that the film has an “exceptional” cast with an “excellent” script. The Russo brothers have plans to shoot extensively in locations across the globe to give The Gray Man a massive feel.

The director asserted that they have an “incredible team" and Netflix has been “very supportive” of their idea. He mentioned that COVID-19 has not impacted its location shooting. He noted that it is a big, global spy thriller.

The Gray Man has Ryan Gosling as an assassin and former CIA operative, Court Gentry. He is hunted around the world by a former ally, Lloyd Hansen, played by Chris Evans. Anthony Russo said that the upcoming film is similar to their Marvel movie Captain America: The Winter Soldier in the sense that they are trying to embed it in a very modern, current environment that everyone is facing a threat on a global level in terms of spy networks and the CIA. He stated that it will be fun to see Evans in the opposite role of Captain America. The makers have a plan to create a franchise with Gosling at the center of it.

Joe Russo has penned down the screenplay of The Gray Man with Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The Russo brothers will be directing the first movie in the franchise, but they hinted that the next set of films could be helmed by some other filmmakers. However, they will produce it under their AGBO banner.

