'Jurassic World' Cast Has Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard And Others In Pivotal Roles

Jurassic World is a science fiction adventure film. Directed by Colin Trevorrow, it is set 22 years after the events of Jurassic Park. It is the fourth instalment in the Jurassic Park film series and the first instalment of the planned Jurassic World trilogy. The movie has an ensemble cast and was a blockbuster at the box office, grossing more than $1 billion globally.

'Jurassic World' cast and characters

Chris Pratt as Owen Grady

Chris Pratt portrays the character of Owen Grady in Jurassic World. He is an animal behaviourist, a Navy SEAL veteran, an ethologist, who was hired as Velociraptor trainer. He develops a bond with a raptor named, Blue, whom he trains along with other raptors, Charlie, Delta and Echo.

Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing

The character of Claire Dearing is played by Bryce Dallas Howard. She was the operating manager of Jurassic World. She is aunt to Zack and Gray Mitchell. Dearing gets in relation with Owen Grady.

Vincent D’Onofrio as Vic Hoskins

The head of InGen’s security operations is Vic Hoskins. The character is played by Vincent D’Onofrio. He wants to use the Velociraptors as military animals so that they could be used in wars.

Ty Simpkins as Gray Mitchell

Gray Mitchell is portrayed by Ty Simpkins. He is the son of Karen and Scott, as well as the younger brother of Zack. He is the younger nephew of Claire Dearing. Gray is an intelligent young kid who has a keen interest in dinosaurs.

Nick Robinson as Zachary “Zack” Mitchell

The character of Zachary Mitchell, known as Zack, is played by Nick Robinson. He is the older brother of Gray and nephew of Claire Dearing. He, along with his brother and aunt, faces the outburst of dinosaurs at the park.

Irrfan Khan as Simon Masrani

Late actor Irrfan Khan essayed the role of Simon Masrani. He is the CEO of the Masrani Global Corporation. He is the founder and owner of Jurassic World.

B.D. Wong as Dr. Henry Wu

The character of Dr. Henry Wu is portrayed by B. D. Wong. He is a geneticist who leads the team that created the dinosaurs for Jurassic World. He is the chief engineer of InGen, forming an alliance with Vic Hoskins.

Jurassic World cast also features Omar Sy, Jake Johnson, Lauren Lapkus, Katie McGrath, Brian Tee, Andy Buckley, Judy Greer and others. The movie shows a new theme park, created on the original site of Jurassic Park. An unfortunate incident leads to the mayhem of dinosaurs at the place. The story is by Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, who also worked on the screenplay along with Derek Connolly and Colin Trevorrow.

