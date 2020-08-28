'The Babysitter: Killer Queen' Casts Judah Lewis, Bella Thorne, And Others; Know Details

The Babysitter: Killer Queen is an upcoming comedy horror film directed by McG, that will premiere on Netflix. It is a sequel to 2017 released The Babysitter which got great responses from the viewers on the same OTT platform. The second installment cast features several members from the first movie, while a few new names will also be joining the project.

'The Babysitter: Killer Queen' cast and characters

Judah Lewis as Cole Johnson

Judah Lewis will be reprising his role as Cole Johnson in The Babysitter: Killer Queen. He will be seen surviving his high school days as nobody believes him on everything that took place in the previous film. Cole will face the blood cult group again as they interfere with him and his friends on a weekend night out. He will have a love-angle with Melanie.

Bella Thorne as Allison

Allison, who will be returning from death, is portrayed by Bella Thorne. She was a cheerleader and the part of the blood cult group who died in the first movie. Allison seems to have stepped in as the leader of the group, as Bee is missing from the film.

Hana Mae Lee as Sonya

The Babysitter: Killer Queen cast will mark the comeback of Hana Mae Lee as Sonya. She is among the members of the blood cult group. She will be searching for violence in the movie.

Robbie Amell as Max

The hunk of the blood cult group, Max will resurrect from death in the Babysitter Killer Queen cast. The character is portrayed by Robbie Amell. He will be on a killing spree to fulfill the devil’s command.

Andrew Bachelor as John

Andrew Bachelor will also reprise his role as John in the cast of the Babysitter Killer Queen. He is the comic element in the blood cult group, but equally behind the violence. He is said to have an increased on-screen time as compared to the previous movie.

Emily Alyn Lind as Melanie

Melanie is Cole Johnson’s neighbour and love interest. Emily Alyn Lind will mark her return as the character but for a longer period this time. She is the one who takes Cole to a weekend lake trip, where the blood cult group arrives.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen cast also includes Leslie Bibb and Ken Marino as Cole Johnson’s parents. Jenna Ortega will play a smart and adventure character, Phoebe. Maximilian Acevedo, Chris Wylde, Amber Pauline Magdesyan, Juilocesar Chaves, and Ashley Heimbach will also be seen in the movie. Samara Weaving could also appear as Bee, however, there is no confirmation.

