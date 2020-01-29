Does Ananya Panday Have A Penchant For Red Outfits? Her Insta Posts Sure Indicate So

Ananya Panday, who is the emerging new face of Bollywood for the millennials, is also a true blue fashionista. Her career began with Dharma Production’s Student Of The Year 2 along with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Her second film in the industry was also one of the successful comedy-dramas 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' featuring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar alongside her. Ananya Panday is an active social media user who keeps informing her fans about her stylish and fashionable looks on her Instagram page. Along with her bold and stylish pictures on Instagram, it is also observed that Ananya Panday loves to wear some selected red color outfits. Here, we have compiled a list-

Also read | Ananya Panday Vs Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who Wore The Quirky Printed Ensemble Better?

Ananya Panday in red outfits looks amazing, have a look here-

Ananya Panday looks amazing in this mixed print red and white dress

Image courtesy: @ananyapanday

The actor looks pretty in this red sleeveless short dress

Image courtesy: @ananyapanday

Also read | 'Ananya Panday & Ananya Panday' Are Too Much To Handle For Bhumi; Read Details

Ananya looks elegant in this red top and blue jeans

Image courtesy: @ananyapanday

Ananya Panday is wearing a dark shade of red that just sparkles her face more

Image courtesy: @ananyapanday

Also read | Ananya Panday Proves Her Fun Side With These Quirky Captions On Social Media

Ananya Panday looks stunning in this quirky traditional Anarkali

Image courtesy: @ananyapanday

Ananya Panday is wearing a sleeveless boatneck style short outfit in red color

Image courtesy: @ananyapanday

Also read | Ananya Panday Gives Bold And Edgy Fashion Goals With These Outfits, See Pics