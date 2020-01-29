Does Ananya Panday Have A Penchant For Red Outfits? Her Insta Posts Sure Indicate So

Ananya Panday, who is the emerging new face of Bollywood for the millennials, is also a true blue fashionista. Her career began with Dharma Production’s Student Of The Year 2 along with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Her second film in the industry was also one of the successful comedy-dramas 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' featuring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar alongside her. Ananya Panday is an active social media user who keeps informing her fans about her stylish and fashionable looks on her Instagram page. Along with her bold and stylish pictures on Instagram, it is also observed that Ananya Panday loves to wear some selected red color outfits. Here, we have compiled a list-
Also read | Ananya Panday Vs Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who Wore The Quirky Printed Ensemble Better?
Ananya Panday looks amazing in this mixed print red and white dress
Image courtesy: @ananyapanday
The actor looks pretty in this red sleeveless short dress
Image courtesy: @ananyapanday
Also read | 'Ananya Panday & Ananya Panday' Are Too Much To Handle For Bhumi; Read Details
Ananya looks elegant in this red top and blue jeans
Image courtesy: @ananyapanday
Ananya Panday is wearing a dark shade of red that just sparkles her face more
Image courtesy: @ananyapanday
Also read | Ananya Panday Proves Her Fun Side With These Quirky Captions On Social Media
Ananya Panday looks stunning in this quirky traditional Anarkali
Image courtesy: @ananyapanday
Ananya Panday is wearing a sleeveless boatneck style short outfit in red color
Image courtesy: @ananyapanday
Also read | Ananya Panday Gives Bold And Edgy Fashion Goals With These Outfits, See Pics