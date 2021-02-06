Andrew Garfield Spotted Near 'Spider-Man 3' Sets, Fans Hint A Possible Multiverse Comeback

Andrew Garfield has been in news for quite a long time now as he is rumored to make a comeback as Peter Parker / Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). However, the makers have not confirmed the news, with Sony Pictures even denying it. But now, the hopes of fans are up again as Garfield has reportedly been spotted near Spider-Man 3 shooting location.

Also Read | Kevin Feige Addresses 'Spider-Man 3' Casting And Multiverse Rumours

Andrew Garfield spotted near Spider-Man 3 sets

Marvel fans have been eager about the studios’ future projects, trying to get news of whatever they can. Now, one of the accounts on Twitter has found a tweet from a Doordash delivery person in Atlanta that teases Andrew Garfield’s debut in the MCU. The person claims that he delivered food to Garfield. The story links to Spider-Man 3 as Atlanta is the location where the movie is being filmed.

The viral tweet has excited the fans but there is no confirmation from the makers on Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker. It could also be a coincidence that the actor just happens to be at the place where Spider-Man 3 is being filmed, and at the same time. The news might be fake to catch the attention on social media. However, Movieweb has reported that the driver has claimed that they had no idea Garfield was rumored to appear in the upcoming Spider-Man film. Check out the tweet below.

Also Read | Tom Holland Calls 'Spider-Man 3' The "most Ambitious" Standalone Superhero Movie Ever

RUMOR/SPECULATION: It appears Andrew Garfield is in Atlanta for filming of #SpiderMan3 pic.twitter.com/80rel46jKA — Spider-Man 3 Updates (@spideysnews) February 1, 2021

Also Read | 'Spider-Man 3' New Set Photo Shows Zendaya As A Shopkeeper With Tom Holland; See Inside

Andrew Garfield debuted as Spider-Man / Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man. He reprised the role in the second installment, which did not receive many praises from the critics. A planned third movie was then canceled by Sony Pictures Entertainment. If the casting rumors turn out to be true, then Garfield will be playing the character after seven years.

Besides Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire is also rumored to return as Spider-Man / Peter Parker. He depicted the web-crawler in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy from 2002-2007. Currently, there is no official announcement. Meanwhile, Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina will return as Max Dillion / Elector and Otto Octavius / Doctor Octopus, respectively. Benedict Cumberbatch will be seen as Doctor Strange. The confirmed cast includes Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, and Tony Revolori.

Also Read | Tom Holland Rocks Face Mask As He Slides Back Into Spider-Man Suit; Netizens Are Amused

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.