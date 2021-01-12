Kevin Feige Addresses 'Spider-Man 3' Casting And Multiverse Rumours

Spider-Man 3 is an upcoming film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It has Tom Holland reprising Peter Parker / Spider-Man. The project has garnered great attention because of its casting rumours including Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and others. Now, Kevin Feige has provided details on the rumours, along with multiverse news.

Also Read | Here Is The Spider Man 3 2021 Cast List And All You Need To Know About Them

Marvel’s Kevin Feige on Spider-Man 3 casting and multiverse rumours

In a recent conversation with Comicbook.com during the WandaVision press event, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige talked about rumours surrounding Spider-Man 3's cast and the multiverse introduction in the MCU. He said that he has read some things but is not sure if he has read all things. He mentioned that the fun thing about online speculation when it comes to Marvel stuff is how sometimes it could not be more off the mark and sometimes it is “shockingly” close, and that is held true for the last few years. The Marvel boss noted that revealing "which is which" would take all the fun out of everything.

Also Read | Jamie Foxx Says He Would Be Happy To Return As Electro In 'Spider-Man 3'

Multiverse was first teased in the MCU in Spider-Man: Far From Home which turned out to be fake. However, this time it is expected to be truly making its way into the Marvel movies. Talking on the matter, Kevin Feige said that the biggest clue is the title of the second Doctor Strange film. He mentioned that it is the biggest hint of where the Multiverse of Madness is taking them and how they are exploring it.

On working on the untitled third Spider-Man film, Feige asserted that it is “surreal” for him. He mentioned that he has worked on a movie called Spider-Man 3 many years ago directed by Sam Raimi. So, there is a shorthand of calling it Spider-Man 3 now, which is fine. He revealed that the working title for the project is Homecoming 3.

Also Read | Tom Holland Rocks Face Mask As He Slides Back Into Spider-Man Suit; Netizens Are Amused

Also Read | Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield's Casting Rumours For 'Spider-Man 3' Denied By Sony

Kevin Feige did not reveal any major details about the projects. However, he did hint that some of the casting rumours are on point. Now it is speculated that it could be Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina returning as Electro and Doctor Octopus respectively. The question of including Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man 3 cast will only be answered in the movie itself. Nonetheless, it has already generated good hype among the audiences.

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man 3 plot has been kept under wraps. But it does include Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange hinting at the multiverse. Besides Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and Tony Revolori will reprise their roles from the previous movies. It is currently under the filming stage.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.