Jamie Foxx played the role of supervillain Electro in Andrew Garfield’s Amazing Spider-man 2. However, the movie was a failure and Jamie Foxx's over the top acting in the movie was disliked by fans and critics. After the failure of Amazing Spider-man 2, Sony shared the rights of Spider-man with Disney to give fans the MCU version of Tom Holland's Spider-man. But according to a new report by The Hollywood Reporter, Jamie Foxx is set to return as Electro for MCU's Spider-Man 3.

Jamie Foxx's Electro to return in Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3 according to latest reports

The Hollywood Reporter claims that Jamie Foxx is currently in the ‘final talks’ stage with Disney. If a contract is signed then the actor will return as Electro as Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3. Jamie Foxx's iteration of Electro was the very first live-action version of the character. However, Amazing Spider-man 2 bombed at the box office and Andrew Garfield’s version of the web-slinger was cancelled.

Last year, Disney and Sony had a brief falling out over the rights of Spider-Man. But both companies have now decided to create a third MCU Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland. If the reports are true, then Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3 may star Jamie Foxx's Electro as one of the main villains. However, these reports have not yet been confirmed and are still just rumours until an official announcement has been made.

The main cast of the first two MCU Spider-Man is set to make a return for the third entry into the series. Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revolori and Marisa Tomei will come back to the series. The third movie will be directed by Jon Watts, who also helmed the first two Spidy movies in the MCU.

As of now, the MCU is planning to release new movies under its Phase 4. The confirmed MCU movies that have already been announced include Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, Thor: Love and Thunder, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and the tentatively titled Spider-Man 3 film. Black Widow will be the next MCU movie to release in theatres.

[Image source: Jamie Foxx Instagram]

