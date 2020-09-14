Tom Holland Rewatches 'Spider-Man Homecoming', Reveals His Favourite Scene

Tom Holland recently rewatched Spider-Man: Homecoming, his first solo MCU film as Peter Parker / Spider-Man. The actor mentioned that he was feeling nostalgic and decided to spend his time watching the movie. Holland also revealed his favourite scene from it and even called it "the coolest shot" he has ever done in his career yet. To know which scene he was talking about, continue reading further.

Tom Holland rewatches 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'

The actor recently went live on his Instagram handle, where he has more than 36 million followers. During his appearance, he disclosed that he was feeling nostalgic and revisited his first solo MCU movie. The actor said, “I woke up this morning and I was super, super nostalgic and thinking about the past, so I decided [laughs] I decided to sit down and watch Spider-Man: Homecoming just to kind of be in my feels.” He then shared a scene from the movie which he said is “hands down the coolest shot I’ve ever done in my life.” It was the scene when Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds gets to know that his friend Peter Parker is actually Spider-Man.

Tom Holland then explains why it is his favourite shot. He said, “1. It was unbelievably uncomfortable. 2. It took like months of prep to try to figure out how the wire system would work. 3. It's all in one shot. 4. What else? The camera operator had to be on point. Jacob had to drop the thing at the perfect time. There was just so much going on.” He turned the camera towards his TV as he showed his fans the scene. Holland described how the scene was filmed as it played on TV. The actor further mentioned that the summer he filmed Spider-Man: Homecoming was “the best summer” of his life and he had “so much” fun. Watch the video his live interaction video below.

Tom Holland debuted as Peter Parker / Spider-Man in the MCU with Captain America: Civil War (2016). He then appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), which was his first solo film as the character. Ahead, the actor was seen as the friendly neighbourhood superhero in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).

All the movies were blockbuster at the box office. While Far From Home crossed $1 billion collections globally, Infinity War and Endgame surpassed $2 billion, with the latter becoming the highest-grossing movie of all time. A third Spider-Man solo film is in development with Tom Holland reprising his character in the MCU.

