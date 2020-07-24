Tom Holland Starrer 'Spider-Man 3' Shifted To December 2021 By Sony

Production and distribution companies are finding it hard to set a release date for films as shooting schedule is changing due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Many movies have been delayed for a month or even a year with some being moved ahead a number of times and others streaming directly on digital platforms. Now Spider-Man: Far From Home Sequel and the third installment in the MCU Spider-Man series has been delayed by a month by Sony Pictures.

Also Read | Tom Holland Unsure When The Shooting Of Marvel's 'Spider-Man 3' Will Begin; Read Here

Spider-Man 3 pushed ahead by a month?

Sony Pictures, which will globally distribute Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel, has shifted its release date. The studio has recently announced that Spider-Man 3 will now swing in theatres on December 17, 2021. The movie was initially scheduled to release on July 16, 2021, but was moved ahead to November 5, 2021, and has now got a brand new date.

The announcement came after Disney unveiled its fresh slate for its upcoming movies. Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel will take the place of Avatar 2, which was set to hit the theatres on December 17, 2021. However, the James Cameron directorial movie has now been moved ahead by a year to December 16, 2022. Spider-Man 3 is banked by both Disney and Sony.

Also Read | Tom Holland Grabbing MCU Spider-Man Role Was Tough For Asa Butterfield; Know Why

Also Read | Tom Holland Starrer 'The Devil All The Time' Premiere Date On Netflix Announced

About Spider-Man 3

Tom Holland will reprise his role as Peter Parker / Spider-Man in the third installment. The actor is currently shooting for Uncharted, along with Mark Wahlberg. The movie will also be distributed by Sony Pictures worldwide. Earlier, Holland said in an interview that he is “unsure” when Spider-Man 3 will begin production. The film was initially planned to start filming this July but was affected due to COVID-19 pandemic, just like many other projects. It is speculated that production on Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel will now take place in September 2020. However, no official announcement is made yet.

Also Read | 'Tom Holland's Oscar Worthy Act In Cherry Will Blow People Away', Say 'Endgame' Directors

Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei are also said to reprise their characters as MJ, Ned Leeds, and Aunt May, respectively, in the upcoming Spider-Man film. J. K. Simmons also teased multiple appearances as J. Jonah Jameson in the MCU, among which one is said to be in Spider-Man 3. The movie is happening after a fresh agreement between Sony and Disney. Jon Watts, who helmed the previous two movies, will be returning as the director. The filming location is set to in Atlanta, Iceland, New York and Los Angeles.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.