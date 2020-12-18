Angel Beats Ending Explained: Know How Otonashi Tried To Find Peace Before He Died

The Angel Beats was a hit Japanese anime television series, and now that it's available on Netflix, fans are themselves experiencing hours of a delightfully stressful action-comedy series. The anime was aired on CBC in Japan between April 3 and June 26, 2010. The original video animation episode (OVA) was released in December 2010 and the second OVA was released in June 2015. Angel Beats stars Hiroshi Kamiya, Harumi Sakurai, Kana Hanazawa and it revolves around rebellious teenagers are fighting in an armed battle against the supernatural powers of a dispassionate girl in an afterlife high school. Taking about the series, here's a look at the ending of Angel Beats.

The Angel Beats ending explained

As reported by allanimemags.com, Otonashi had eventually managed to persuade all the others that they should move on and find peace. Now that he and Kanade have just left, he has second thoughts and wants to stay with her to help guide other souls who are going to find peace and move on. Kanade informs Otonashi that he's the reason she's been able to survive a little longer in the real world. This is where the wheels break. Since the Not Yet Dead War Front had been battling Kanade for some time before Otonashi emerged, how could he have been the one to save her?

It is quite simple; when he died, he had died feeling at ease because he was able to become an organ donor. He was also able to rescue the others who were stuck with him. His heart was then given to Kanade, who was given a little extra time to live. Kanade dies and finds herself in the afterlife and is then followed by the others. As time passes and the SS is created, Otonashi's soul is lost or moves through limbo. Eventually, it's heading to the afterlife realm of Kanade and the others. He's drawn to it because of Kanade's regret.

All in the 'afterlife' felt betrayed and they had an unfair childhood, so they couldn't find peace. The afterlife world was created to help each of their souls find peace and let them have the 'natural' childhood that they wished they could have had. Since Otonashi had tried to find peace before he died, he could not have gone to the realm of the afterlife in the first place. Since then, however, he has been able to help all the others, including Kanade, find peace and move forward.

