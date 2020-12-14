'Sanditon' Ending Explained: Why Did Charlotte Leave Sanditon And Sidney Behind?

Sanditon is a British historical drama TV series. The series is adapted from an unfinished manuscript by Jane Austen. The series stars Rose Williams and Theo James in the lead role. The ending of the series has left many wondering what did ending of Sanditon mean.

Plot of 'Sanditon'

Charlotte Heywood comes to the town of Sanditon, to a seaside resort which is on the cusp of dramatic change. Initially, Charlotte is keen to experience all the things the town has to offer but soon finds out that the inhabitants of the town are very ambitious and are scheming most of the time.

She is intrigued by the secrets they share. Charlotte, however, falls in love with Sidney. The series lingers around the question of whether they will be able to see past each other’s flaws and find love.

The finale episode of Sanditon sees that on the night of the Midsummer Ball, romantic interests are resolved. But the fate of the town of Sanditon is in the balance when things conspire to leave Charlotte and the Parker family facing impossible choices.

Ending of 'Sanditon'

The last episode of Sanditon saw that Sidney and Charlotte finally confess their love for each other. Following which, Sidney breaks upon Charlotte that he has plans to honour his word and has to get married to Eliza Campion. This leaves Charlotte heartbroken and she decides to leave the town of Sanditon and Sidney behind.

He later stops her on her way in order to tell her that he does not love his to be wife. However, Charlotte advises him not to say that and leaves. And the episode ends on that note.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

'Sanditon' ending explained

While Charlotte and Sidney were shown as a couple who were in love but never told each other about it, until the end. Even though Sidney confesses his feelings in front of Charlotte, he has had other plans.

When an uninsured building, belonging to Mr. Parker catches on fire, Sidney takes it upon himself to secure the finances of his family. He, therefore, decides to get married to a wealthy heiress. So he gets engaged to her.

In the last episode, even though Charlotte finds out that Sidney has feelings for her, she is sad that he would not get married to her. She leaves the town for good and apparently, breaks off ties with Sidney. Sidney is left behind.

'Sanditon' ending explained on Reddit

A number of users on Reddit found the ending of Sanditon disappointing. A number of users were seen asking why the ending was so abrupt.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.