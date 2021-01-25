Angela Bassett Reacts To Marvel Not Recasting Chadwick Boseman's Role In Black Panther

The late actor Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther won the hearts of millions across the world as he portrayed the character of the King of Wakanda, T’Challa in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Recently, Hollywood actor Angela Bassett praised the team of Marvel Cinematic Universe for deciding to not bring a new artist or even recreate Boseman’s character, as she believes that Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther is completely “irreplaceable”.

Bassett praises Marvel for not recasting Black Panther

Black Panther is considered one of the most popular and loved Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. Late Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther gained a lot of love for his character and was highly praised for his work in the movie. His sudden death in August last year at the age of 43 years old after quietly battling colon cancer for long left all the Black Panther fans grieving. As a sequel to Black Panther was already in the works when Chadwick Boseman passed away, many questions about Marvel Studios’ next move were raised. In December 2020, the Marvel Studios’ president, Kevin Feige confirmed that they would not recast Chadwick Boseman nor will they recreate him digitally, using CGI.

Recently, Angela Bassett, who played the character of T’Challa’s mother Queen Ramona in Black Panther revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she hadn’t even thought about the possible use of CGI but as it is “Wakanda”, the people are far ahead in terms of technology from the rest of the world. The actor revealed that losing Chadwick Boseman was a “tremendous loss” and his legacy, his loss, the love and the appreciation that everyone has for who Chadwick Boseman was and what he shared with the people close to him “cannot be replaced”. Angela Bassett said that Chadwick Boseman is missed, appreciated, and “cannot be duplicated” as it has been a tremendous honour.

Talking about Black Panther 2, Angela Bassett said that the other people involved in the movie will have to do a “major pivot” now. She revealed that the makers of Black Panther 2 are still working on how to go about the movie because none of them knew anything. The movie is scheduled to be released in the theatres on July 8, 2022.

