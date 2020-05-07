Jennifer Aniston Being Called 'Mommy' By Brad Pitt's Daughter? Details Inside

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt sparked major relationship rumours when the two were seen gazing at each other while receiving accolades during the 2020 award season. Ever since, various stories about the two spending more time have been doing the rounds on the internet. But a few days back, rumours surfaced that Jennifer Aniston has formed a great bond with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh. The rumours also suggested that Brad Pitt's daughter is regarding Jennifer Aniston as 'Mommy'. Now, the representatives of Jennifer Aniston have cleared the air surrounding this rumour.

Rumours addressed by Jennifer's representatives

A source close to Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt had revealed to a leading news daily recently that both Jennifer and Shiloh have been spending a lot of time together. And that has led to the two having formed a beautiful relationship. It was also claimed by the source that this bond between Shiloh and Jennifer Aniston is turning out to be the worst nightmare for Angelina Jolie. But now, the representatives of Jennifer Aniston have rubbished the rumours.

Jennifer Aniston's representative recently sat down with a UK news daily and addressed the rumours. The representatives stated that rumours of Shiloh regarding Jennifer as 'Momma' are completely fabricated. They also went on to state the rumours do not have any relation to reality whatsoever.

On the other hand, Brad Pitt is currently being linked with the American actor Alia Shawkat. The two have raised a couple of eyebrows as they have been seen hanging out together even during the time of quarantine. As per reports, Alia and Brad Pitt stay only 10 minutes away from each other.

Alia Shawkat has also been photographed by paparazzi biking or walking to Brad Pitt's house. The two have indulged in frequent hangouts but it is unclear whether the two are seeing each other. Some reports are suggesting that two are working together to brainstorm certain future projects.

