Angelina Jolie's Birthday: Here Are Some Obscure Facts About The 'Maleficient' Actor

Today, June 04, 2020, is Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday. Angelina Jolie is not only a stunning actor and filmmaker, but she is also a kindhearted philanthropist who has helped many people with her social work. In fact, she was even named the Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in 2001. There are several lesser-known facts about Angelina Jolie that most of her fans overlook. Check out some facts about Angelina Jolie on the occasion of her birthday.
On the work front, Angelina Jolie will be featured in multiple upcoming films. She will voice act for the role of Stella, an elephant, in the upcoming film, The One and Only Ivan. She will also play the lead role in the neo-western thriller film, Those Who Wish Me Dead. Angelina Jolie is also set to make her MCU debut in Marvel's The Eternals, in which she will play the role of the Eternal Thena.
