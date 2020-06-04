Angelina Jolie's Birthday: Here Are Some Obscure Facts About The 'Maleficient' Actor

Today, June 04, 2020, is Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday. Angelina Jolie is not only a stunning actor and filmmaker, but she is also a kindhearted philanthropist who has helped many people with her social work. In fact, she was even named the Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in 2001. There are several lesser-known facts about Angelina Jolie that most of her fans overlook. Check out some facts about Angelina Jolie on the occasion of her birthday.

Angelina Jolie is of mixed descent. She has German, Slovakian, French Canadian, Dutch and Iroquoian ancestors in her family tree.

Angelina Jolie was born to become an actor. In fact, she made her first on-stage appearance with the Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute when she was only six years old.

Angelina Jolie is a major tattoo enthusiast. She has at least fourteen known tattoos. Each tattoo has a unique and significant meaning for the actor.

Like many other celebs, Angelina Jolie suffered from drug abuse and depression when she was young.

Interestingly, Angelina Jolie once revealed that her alternate career choice would have been a "funeral director", as she was fascinated by death.

Angelina Jolie has several pets, and many of them happen to be reptiles. She has a pet lizard as well as multiple pet snakes.

Angelina Jolie is actually left-handed. This even created a problem for the Tomb Raider production team, as they had to make special custom-made guns that could be used by a left-handed person.

Jonny Lee Miller was Angelina Jolie's first husband, who she got married to in 1996. She wore a white shirt and black leather pants for her own wedding. Moreover, she had Jonny Lee Miller's name written on the back of her shirt in red.

Angelina Jolie is a big fan of the Football Club, Liverpool.

Angelina Jolie's upcoming films

On the work front, Angelina Jolie will be featured in multiple upcoming films. She will voice act for the role of Stella, an elephant, in the upcoming film, The One and Only Ivan. She will also play the lead role in the neo-western thriller film, Those Who Wish Me Dead. Angelina Jolie is also set to make her MCU debut in Marvel's The Eternals, in which she will play the role of the Eternal Thena.

