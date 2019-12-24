Angelina Jolie's Christmas Plans Revealed; Kids To Celebrate Holiday With Dad Brad Pitt

A report published by a leading Hollywood news portal suggests that actor Angelina Jolie has a special plan for Christmas eve this year. The report spilt the beans about her plans with kids and ex-husband Brad Pitt. According to the report, she is sticking around Los Angeles and not travelling with her family. She wants to make sure that her kids can spend equal time with their dad during the holidays. Referring to this festive season as her favourite time, the report stated that she is turning into a big kid herself.

The reports add that the 44-year-old actor loves watching her kids open their stockings from Santa on Christmas morning, among all the other traditions associated with the festival. Reportedly, when it comes to presents Angelina tries not to overdo it but she does tend to spoil them a little. She always keeps a lot of chocolates and candy on Christmas morning and lets her kids eat whatever they want all day.

Reportedly, the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil actor was photographed on Sunday, December 22, 2019, in some last-minute Christmas shopping with her daughters Shiloh and Zahara in town. The trio of mother-daughter visited an outdoor shopping mall located in LA’s historic Farmer’s Market. They all had a great time family time as seen in the pictures. The pictures also saw Shiloh and their bodyguards carrying bags. The girls sipped on drinks while talking to their mother.

Although Angelina is often seen out and with her family, Brad has not been photographed with the kids since their split in September 2016. The same report stated that Brad is busy getting ready for the award season. Referring to his recent nod for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, the report added that he is more interested in relaxing during the holiday season with his kids. The same published report states that Pitt would cherish moments in the festival like any other normal parent. Reportedly, he just wants his kids to be happy this holiday season and is looking forward to a great normal holiday.

