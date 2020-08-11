Angelina Jolie Demands Private Judge To Be Removed In Her Divorce Case With Brad Pitt

On Monday, Angelina Jolie asked that the private judge supervising her divorce from Brad Pitt should be disqualified from the case, as per new reports. The reason is said to be insignificant disclosures of his business relationships with one of Pitt’s attorneys. The former couple’s case is one of the long-running divorce battles in Hollywood.

Angeline Jolie seeks removal of a private judge in divorce case with Brad Pitt

In a filing in Los Angeles Superior Court, the contents of which are made public, Angelina Jolie argues that Judge John W. Ouderkirk should be removed from the divorce case which she filed in 2016. It is because the judge was allegedly too late and not enough forthcoming about other cases he was hired for involving Brad Pitt’s attorney, Anne C. Kiley. According to The Associated Press, the filing says that during their proceedings, Ouderkirk has “failed to disclose the cases that demonstrated the current, ongoing, repeat-customer relationship between the judge and Respondent's counsel”.

It adds that Brad Pitt’s attorney “actively advocated for Judge Ouderkirk's financial interests in moving - over the opposing party's opposition - to have his appointment (and his ability to continue to receive fees) extended in a high profile case”. An email to Anne Kiley and Pitt’s lead attorney Lance Spiegel seeking comment was not immediately returned. Like other high-profile partners, Pitt and Jolie are paying for a private judge in their divorce case to keep several of its filing and the personal and financial details within them under wraps. But, some legal actions must be taken within standard court procedure.

Angelina Jolie’s filing highlights that a private judge should follow the same conflict of interest and disclosure rules like any other judges would. The filing says “it doesn't matter if Judge Ouderkirk is actually biased. Under California law disqualification is required so long as a person aware of the facts 'might reasonably entertain a doubt' about Judge Ouderkirk's ability to remain impartial”. Jolie’s attorney requested in private proceedings to have Ouderkirk taken off the case, but the filing states that Pitt’s side has insisted on keeping him.

In April 2019, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were declared divorced, and the Pitt was dropped from her name after their lawyers asked for a bifurcated judgment. It means that the two married people can be declared single while other issues, including finances and child custody, remain. It is unclear what issues are still unresolved as most of the documents have been sealed. In 2018, Jolie filed papers stating that Pitt was not paying sufficient child support money. Pitt’s attorney disputed the filing, calling it an effort to manipulate media coverage of the split. The actors were together for around 12 years and married for two years.

