Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Are Cordially Co-parenting Six Children After 'family Therapy'

After rough divorce proceedings and custody battle for their six children and, the former couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are finally taking baby steps towards being cordial to each other. According to an American magazine, with all credits to family therapy, Brad and Angelina are amicably co-parenting their children. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor was also recently spotted leaving ex-wife's LA mansion, making it one of his first public sightings on Angelina's property since the former couple's split in 2016.

Brad and Angelina cordially co-parent after 'family therapy'

According to an American chat show's reports, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie mutually decided to live close to one another which makes it easy both of them to go back and forth with their kids. They also reported that it wasn't the first time that the former couple has spent time together at Angelina's home. A weekly magazine also spilled the beans about their amicable relationship and how family therapy has helped them co-parent their children.

The magazine reported saying that It has taken them a long time to get to this point with a lot of family therapy. They also revealed that the younger kids go back and forth between their parents' houses and Brad loves to spend as much time with them as possible. A source told the magazine that the megastar seems much happier now further mentioned that the tension between the exes has also alleviated.

The source continued saying Brangelina required some help in figuring out the child-custody issues along with working around how Brad could be a dad again. In terms of the Maleficent actor, since the kids have grown older now they no longer are dealing with separation issues from their mother, concluded the source. Meanwhile, Brad was also spotted outside ex-wife's mansion in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, which shows that the former It couple of Hollywood is trying their level best to mend the bridges and make things right between them and their strained relationship.

Popularly known as Brangelina by ardent fans, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were seeing each other since 2004 but got married in August 2014. However, two years down the line, Angelina filed for divorce from the Hollywood superstar by citing 'irreconcilable differences'. The couple has six children together, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.

