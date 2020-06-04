When Jennifer Aniston Met Angelina Jolie & Said 'Brad's Excited To Work With You'?

Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie has always managed to make headlines for various reasons. On her 45th birthday, much of the discussion about her remains confined to her relationship with ex-husband Brad Pitt. While several reports of Brad Pitt reconnecting with his first wife, Jennifer Aniston has been making the rounds on the internet, here’s taking a look at the first interview Jennifer Aniston gave after their split. And seems like the split was partly blamed on Angelina Jolie. It was back in 2006 when Jennifer Aniston spoke about her only meeting with Angelina Jolie.

During the interview, Jennifer Aniston recalled that it was on the sets of 'Friends' where she pulled Angelina Jolie and introduced herself. She told her that Brad Pitt was so excited to be working with her. She also went on to say that she hoped they have a good time together. And the rest, as they say, is history. As per reports, while filming Mr & Mrs Smith, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie got along so well that he decided to call it quits with Aniston.

During the same interview, Jennifer Aniston’s co-star Courteney Cox revealed that Brad was attracted to Jolie. She also added saying that there was a connection, and Brad was very honest about that with Jennifer. Many times, when people are attracted to others, they don't tell. He was frank about it, at least. He fought for a period of time, it was an attraction.

Angelina Jolie and Brad met on the sets of Mr & Mrs Smith's and fell in love. The duo had been in a relationship for more than 12 years and finally split in 2016. After their breakup, Brad Pitt made headlines for his 'restoring' friendship with former wife Jennifer Aniston. Brad and Jennifer Aniston sent fans into a frenzy, when several BTS pictures, featuring the duo hanging out at the SAG Awards took the internet by storm. Check out pictures below.

On the work front

Brad Pitt managed to woo fans and audiences with his performance in Leonardo DiCaprio's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The film also starred Margot Robbie, Emile Hirsch and Magaret Quallay in the pivotal roles. The film was helmed by Quentin Tarantino.

