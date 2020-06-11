Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's 'By The Sea' Was Their Last Film Together; Read Trivia

Starring the then most loved couple of Hollywood, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, the film By the Sea released in 2015. The film follows the life of a married couple who try hard to fix their relationship while on a vacation. By The Sea was Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s last film together as a couple. Read some interesting facts about the film below:

Trivia about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie starrer ‘By The Sea’

Angelina Jolie was the writer and director of the film By The Sea. She set the period of the film in 1970 because the era was colourful and alluring. It was also because the period allowed the characters to remain focused and explain their emotions throughout the journey.

The film By the Sea was shot during Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s honeymoon after marriage.

Angelina Jolie has a dozen tattoos all over her body. Instead of hiding it while shooting for the film, most of them were removed during the post-production of the film.

By the Sea is the last film which has credited Angelina Jolie as Angelina Jolie Pitt.

This was the last feature film of Angelina Jolie’s acting career.

Previously, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt featured in the film Mr and Mrs Smith as a married couple. By the Sea is their second film after almost a decade.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt married in France in 2014. By The Sea was their first film together since their wedding.

Professionally, this is the second film of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt as a couple. Angelina Jolie starred in the film Mighty Heart in which she played the lead role while Brad Pitt was a producer.

The film By The Sea reportedly cost $10 million to produce. As per reports, its world-wide collections stand at $3,334,927. The film was, therefore, a box-office flop.

The first trailer of By The Sea did not contain any dialogues or the characters speaking.

Brad Pitt’s character in the film is called Roland Bertrand. His character was named after the director’s father and grandfather.

