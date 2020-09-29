Winona Ryder Reveals Angelina Jolie Never Thanked Her After She Bagged 'Girl Interrupted'

Angelina Jolie shot to fame with her Oscar-winning performance in Girl Interrupted. But what many don't know is that it was actually Winona Ryder who wanted Jolie to be a part of the film. However, a recent report claims that Jolie has never thanked Ryder for making her Hollywood career. Here's what this is about.

According to reports of Showbiz Cheatsheet, Winona Ryder was the reason behind Angelina Jolie's casting in Girl Interrupted. The former was both a part of the Girl Interrupted cast and the executive producer of the movie. She insisted that Jolie be signed in for the role of Lisa. Winona Ryder, however, was first asked to play the role, but she went on to essay Sussana in the film as she identified more with this character.

Winona Ryder recalled that she had thought she would become "great friends" with Angelina Jolie during the movie. But it turns out Jolie kept her distance and Ryder surmised she needed to interact with her only as Susanna. She also never thanked the latter for getting her the role which in many ways jump-started her career in Hollywood. According to Ryder, "it wasn't [Jolie's] style" to express gratitude.

After the film released, Angelina Jolie received more attention for her portrayal of Lisa. Winona Ryder claims that she knew this would happen and was alright with it despite many feeling bad for her. Jolie also went on to win the Oscar for Best-Supporting Actress. Although her father was famous, she only managed to bag small and sometimes inconsequential roles in the movies before Girl Interrupted.

Meanwhile, the plot of Girl Interrupted revolves around a girl named Susanna who is directionless in life and tries to commit suicide. She is admitted to a mental institution called Claymoore where she becomes friends with many women who are also suffering from one or the other kind of mental illness. The Girl Interrupted cast includes Winona Ryder, Angelina Jolie, Brittany Murphy, Elizabeth Moss, Clea Duvall, Jared Leto, Whoopi Goldberg and many more. '

