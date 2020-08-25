Angelina Jolie’s ‘regular Mom’ Outing With Daughter Donning $700 Designer Sliders; See Pic

Angelina Jolie is at home in her luxurious mansion in Los Angeles. The actress is working from home and attending meetings as per her recent interview with E!. However, the actress was quick to put on her 'mom cape' when her daughter needed her. Jolie was spotted in Los Angeles doing ‘regular mom’ things with her daughter Vivienne on Sunday.

The actor went to stationery and back-to-school supplies shopping for her daughter on a quaint afternoon. Her location of choice was Staples, office supply and stationary general store.

Angelina Jolie and Vivienne's regular outing

Angelina Jolie looked like an average American mother as she strutted her way through the block to pick-up back-to-school supplies for daughter Vivienne. In the pictures that surfaced online, Angelina is pushing a shopping cart filled with bags from Staples.

The 45-year-old actress opted for a head-to-toe designer look as she wore a black body-hugging top with free frilled lower, one-piece dress and a $700 Valentino slides. The dress hugged the actor’s body rather perfectly as pointed out by many fans. Apart from that, she is also wearing a belt sling bag and protective masks.

Daughter Viviene was seen in casual T-shirts with a pair of black shorts. She also wore Tom’s sneakers for the casual look. The mother-daughter duo opted for similar masks and hair-do.

In the pictures, Jolie looked relaxed as she made her way to the parked SUV with her bodyguard. The mother-daughter duo was also seen loading their purchase onto their SUV in the paparazzi pictures. The pictures received several reactions from Angelina Jolie fans.

Check out the reactions of the fans on the pictures that were re-shared on social media

Angelina Jolie with her daughter Vivienne buying school supplies in LA. August 23, 2020. pic.twitter.com/qttWktAFjM — best of angelina jolie (@bestofajolie) August 24, 2020

#AngelinaJolie 雪霏Sophia Vivi and Angie shopping at Staples - 8/23/2020 pic.twitter.com/zFHEX3Eslr — Toastie (@Toastiewiththe) August 24, 2020

Angelina Jolie recently gave an interview in which she expressed that she loves staying at home with her kids and dogs. She has reportedly attended meetings with her kids playing, dogs running around and balls flying in the air. As per her conversation with E!'s Daily Pop, she believes that the period has brought chaos in her life and she loves it. The actress is staying at her $25M Los Feliz mansion with her kids since the coronavirus pandemic hit the country.

Jolie was married to Pitt but ended their relationship in 2016 following a four-year-long divorce battle

Remember: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt said yes six years ago, on August 23, 2014, in their Miraval castle. Two years later, they divorced. pic.twitter.com/0j6nByyh6F — Celebrity and Movies : News International (@NadineRuitenbe1) August 23, 2020

