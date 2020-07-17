Winona Ryder Slams Accusations Against Johnny Depp; Says 'I Am Shocked, Confused & Upset’

As per the recent developments in Johnny Depp’s libel case, more excerpts from Depp’s ex-girlfriend, actor Winona Ryder’s statement were made available to press on Thursday at the High Court. As per a witness statement provided in support of Depp,, Winona Ryder, during her testimony, said that her experience with Johnny Depp was ‘wildly different’ from the accusations charged against him. Winona Ryder mentioned that she was ‘shocked, confused and upset’ when she first heard the accusations against Depp.

Adding to the same, Winona Ryder said that the idea of Johnny Depp being violent is the farthest thing from the person she loved and admitted that she cannot wrap her head around these accusations. Winona Ryder called Johnny Depp ‘incredibly loving and extremely caring guy who was so very protective of the people he loved’. Adding to the same, Winona Ryder said that it was ‘impossible’ for her to believe that the allegations charged against Depp were true. Winona Ryder confirmed that Johnny Depp ‘was never abusive and violent’ towards her during the course of their relationship.

The last trial

In the last trial of his case, Depp allegedly swapped texts with British actor Paul Bettany about ‘setting Amber Heard on fire’. As per a report by a leading news daily, Johnny Depp also spoke about ‘physically assaulting Amber’s burnt corpse’. The revelations were made when Johnny Depp was cross-examined on the stand by the lawyer and was asked about the series of text messages he exchanged with Bettany in his recent courtroom trial. The report further adds that the pair appeared to joke about setting Heard on fire and enjoying the pleasure of seeing ‘Amber Heard drown before his eyes’.

The lawyer claimed that the actor branded his ex-wife a 'witch' simply for trying to help him recover from his addiction. Adding to the same, the lawyer, who represented Amber, said that when she reacted 'aggressively' to his alleged drug abuse, Johnny Depp became violent and 'delusional.' Reportedly, the lawyers also slammed Johnny Depp for questioning Amber’s ‘firm’ stance on his sobriety.

On the professional front

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp is all set to reprise his roles as Captain Jack Sparrow in the much-acclaimed Pirates of the Caribbean series. Speculations are also swirling that in the upcoming flick, a female actor would play the lead role and Depp’s Captain Jack will simply be a surrogate. The recently launched trailer of Johnny Depp’s much-awaited film, Waiting for the Barbarians features the actor in a never-seen-before avatar, as he plays the role of a colonel for the first time in his career. As per recent developments, it was confirmed that Waiting for the Barbarians will be released on VOD on August 7, 2020.

