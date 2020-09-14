Angelina Jolie Gets 'thank You' Video From Lemonaid Boys For 'extremely Generous' Donation

Angelina Jolie had recently made a donation to the “Lemonaideboys” Ayaan and Mikaeel who are raising funds for war torn Yemen. The two kids who are best friends and from London thanked the Hollywood star for her “extremely generous” donation to help their cause. Here are more details about the same.

Read also | Katrina Kaif And Ali Abbas Zafar Are Like "chalk And Cheese", Claims Director

Angelina Jolie's contribution to people of Yemen

Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie is known to be associated with numerous charity organisations. The actor helped two boys, aged 6, in London to raise funds for kids in war-torn Yemen. To thank the Hollywood star, they made a video for her to express how pleasantly surprised they were and how grateful they are for her “extremely generous” donation.

In the video uploaded on their official Instagram handle, the boys can be heard saying that her donation towards their cause helped the boys raise more money and awareness about it. They also said in the video that if the actor ever comes to London, she should feel free to come to their stall and get a fresh lemonade from them. They captioned the video as, “Thank you so much for the message Angelina Jolie”. Watch the video below.

Read also | Ayushmann Khurrana Lauds Berlin Film Festival For Introducing Gender-free Film Awards

Read also | Katrina Kaif Pens A Heart-warming Wish For Her 'Namastey London' Co-star Akshay Kumar

Who are the Lemonaide Boys?

Ayaan Moosa and Mikaeel Ishaaq are two friends aged 6 who started a lemonade stall with the help from their parents. The two boys offer the sweet and sour tasting freshly squeezed lemonade for $3 dollars to passers-by. The boys want to raise funds to help people of Yemen, which is one of the Arab world’s poorest nation.

To support their initiative, Angelina Jolie had sent the boys a donation along with a card. The actor had written in the card, “Thank you for what you and your friends are doing to help children in Yemen. I’m sorry I’m not able to buy a lemonade from you, but I’d still like to make a donation to your stand.”

The handle of Lemonaidboys had revealed in the post that they were “blown away” as she is “one of the biggest stars in the world”. The caption also read, "9 weeks on from the initial fundraiser .. the lemonaid boys have received an extremely generous donation from Angelina Jolie along with this amazing card!" It was also revealed that boys intend to carry on the good work they have been doing to raise awareness and money. Check out the post below.

Read also | Katrina Kaif, Farhan Akhtar, And Others Who Can Be Part Of 'A Star Is Born' Hindi Remake

Read also | Angelina Jolie’s ‘regular Mom’ Outing With Daughter Donning $700 Designer Sliders; See Pic

Image credits: Shutterstock and The Lemonaid Boys Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.