Jennifer Anniston and Brad Pitt have had a roller coaster of a relationship over the years. The duo has reportedly confirmed to be just friends with each other, according to an entertainment portal. The couple were even spotted on several occasions together and exchanging pleasantries as they greeted each other.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's cutest moments together from the awards

The SAG Awards

The duo was spotted exchanging smiles and having a good time at the SAG award ceremony. Brad and Jennifer even went on to win awards for their respective categories. In the acceptance speech, Brad took a dig at himself and his failed marriages which cracked everyone up at the event. The camera panned to Jen who was also seen laughing at this joke. The two also shared a brief moment after the ceremony and were seen smiling and exchanging a brief conversation with each other.

Golden Globe Awards

The Golden Globes saw several winners from various categories and Jennifer was nominated for a few categories as well. Brad Pitt went on to win a Golden Globe for his work in Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood. Upon winning the award Brad made a few jokes to which Jennifer was seen enjoying herself as she giggled into his humorous remarks.

