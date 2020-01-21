Did Brad Pitt And His Sweet Gestures For Jennifer Aniston Make Justin Theroux "insecure"?

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s interaction at the SAG Awards caused a social media meltdown. But according to a media portal’s 2018 report, Brad Pitt’s sweet post-it notes for Jen made Justin insecure when he was married to the FRIENDS actor. Read on to know more details about this story.

Brad Pitt made Justin Theroux insecure?

Brad Pitt and his marriage to Jennifer Aniston ended on a bitter note. Both Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt went on to get married to Justin Theroux and Angelina Jolie respectively. But none of their marriages survived their test of time and both Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston ended up getting divorced again.

Also read | Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Are The New Phoebe And Chandler, Here's How

But now, the former couple is making headlines again. Their reunion and sweet gestures to each other during the SAG Awards 2020 lead to a social media meltdown.

People could not get enough of their reunion. But in the wake of this social media meltdown, an old article regarding Jennifer Aniston and her ex-husband Justin Theroux is resurfacing online.

This media portal’s report suggests that Brad Pitt used to write sweet messages on post-it notes for Jennifer Aniston while being married to her. These messages used to be like, “You looked nice tonight” and “Miss you already”. But according to the media portal report, Justin Theroux stumbled across these notes while being married to Jennifer Aniston.

Also read | Brad Pitt-Jennifer Aniston, And Other Celebs Who Stayed Friends Even After Break-up

The report further suggests that Jennifer Aniston assured Justin and told him that these notes were not a big deal. But Justin Theroux was not thrilled after seeing these post-it notes by Brad Pitt. These moments left Justin insecure at times, the media portal further suggested.

Also read | Brad Pitt Sends Netizens Into Tizzy As He Makes Tinder Joke During SAG Awards

Also read | Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie All Set To Launch A New Wine Together

Image Courtesy: SAG Awards Instagram, Justin Theroux Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.