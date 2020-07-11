Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Daughter Zahara, Calls Her 'extraordinary African Woman'

Angelina Jolie recently spoke to an entertainment portal about her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt. In the interview, Jolie described her adopted daughter as an 'extraordinary African woman'. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Angelina Jolie calls Zahara 'extraordinary'

Angelina Jolie spoke to Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate on Thursday, July 9, 2020, and spent a good chunk of time praising her 15-year-old adopted daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, according to reports. The Wanted actor stated that Zahara is from Ethiopia. Jolie further said that she has learned a lot from her daughter over the years.

The actor further talked about Zahara’s connection with herself, her country of origin, and her continent. Jolie said that Zahara is 'her family' but she is also an 'extraordinary African woman' and her connection with her country and herself is something that Jolie can only “stand back in awe of”.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan With Madhuri Dixit Or Kajol; Whose On-screen Chemistry Is Better?

The actor further spoke about climate change and racial inequality. In the interview, Nakate stated that climate justice cannot be achieved without racial justice. Reverting back to this, the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider actor talked about the Black Lives Matter protest that is going on in the United States.

ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela's First International Film, 'Aislados' Is Out Now; Read Details

Jolie also asked the activist about the ways they can educate people 'about Africa, about being Black, and all that people need to know and feel about the roots of Uganda'. To this, Nakate said that Africa is not just a country and that it is a continent that consists of over 50 countries. She further said that people need to know this and should study and understand its history.

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar Comes Back On Social Media After A Short Hiatus With A New Post

Jolie has six children -- three sons and three daughters. Out of her six children, three are adopted and three are her biological children. Back in March 2002, Jolie adopted Maddox Chivan from Battambang, Cambodia. In 2005, she adopted Zahara Marley from an Ethiopia-based orphanage. Jolie then went on to adopt Pax Thien in the year 2007 from an orphanage based in the Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam. Thein was three years old at the time.

ALSO READ |Govinda's Quiz: If You're A 90s Kid You Will Ace This Quiz

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.