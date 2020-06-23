Shweta Pandit Opens Up About Being Stuck In Italy For More Than A Month Amid Lockdown

Shweta Pandit is one of the Indian celebrities who was stuck in other nations due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In an interview with an entertainment portal, she spoke about her quarantine experience in Italy. Read on to know more details:

Shweta Pandit’s quarantine story

In the interview, Shweta Pandit talked about how she has been spending her time being stuck in Italy. Pandit said that Italy is one of the “very badly” affected countries by COVID-19. The singer then said that the outbreak in Italy was noticed towards the end of February and that she was supposed to come back to India around Holi. The singer further stated that no one really thought that things will get so worse and that it was not anticipated.

Pandit then said that she wanted to go to India but she also felt that it will put Indians at risk if she contracts the virus. Thus, she avoided coming to India. Talking about survival, the singer said that it was not an issue in Italy, as the population of Italy was under control. She stated that they had an abundance of food, unlike countries where people have to fight for food. Pandit also mentioned that she misses her family a lot but does not want to put anyone at risk by travelling.

Talking about her time in quarantine, the singer said that Italy is a country where people rarely speak English, let alone Hindi, thus she had no friends over there. She mentioned that she had her in-laws, but still, it was quite hard for her to stay there, she said. She had tried everything to pass her time, including cooking, cleaning, and binge-watching movies and shows.

Amidst the pandemic, Pandit has taken to her social media handle and has been teaching music to those who are also stuck in a lockdown like her. The singer said that she is also using WhatsApp and Skype to teach music. Talking about the situation in Italy, the singer said that she stayed near a hospital, so she always listens to the siren of the ambulances.

Pandit further said that she is “done with seeing the cases”. Shweta Pandit also mentioned that she is a positive person and has learned to be strong and positive since the time she was four years old.

