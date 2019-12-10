Angelina Jolie Meets The Man Who Has Her Face Tattooed On His Forearm; See Pics

Angelina Jolie recently met a fan who had gotten her face tattooed on his arm. Her fan, Alex Thomas Smith, is a British actor. He got an image of Angelina Jolie’s face with a cigarette tattooed on his forearm. The two met during the production of Dear Evan Hansen in London’s West End. He posted about the incident on his official Instagram handle.

Angelina Jolie signs a fan's forearm as he got her face tattooed on his skin

Alex Thomas Smith posted about his fan moment on his official Instagram handle. In the post, the young British actor posted several pictures with Angelina Jolie. In the pictures, he can be seen showing the tattoo to his superstar. In the last picture, the tattoo can be seen autographed with what appears to be the global icon's signature. In the caption, Alex Thomas Smith has written about the incident. He has narrated the entire incident and also written about how she loved the tattoo. He wrote that she kissed him on the cheek. She also said that she would be back to see his Evan show. He has also mentioned that he will never recover from this. Have a look at the post here.

About the event

Alex Thomas Hansen met the actor at the production of Dear Evan Hansen in West End. The film is an adaptation of the award-winning musical about Evan Hansen. The musical production is about the namesake character having social anxiety and what he goes through when his fellow classmate commits suicide. The film is being directed by Stephen Chbosky and stars Ben Platt, amongst others. The film is in the post-production stage.

