'Zombie Angelina Jolie' Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison Over Distorted Social Media Pics

According to Al Arabiya, an Iranian court sentenced Instagram celebrity, Sahar Tabar, for 10 years in prison on December 12, 2020. Reportedly, the young icon has been posting distorted pictures of herself and calls them a characterization of 'Zombie Angelina Jolie'. The icon is charged with "promoting public corruption" as a consequence of her actions. Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad voiced her opinion on the case, saying that using makeup and hairstyles to create a 'Zombie Angelina Jolie' was not that big of a crime for which Sahar Tabar should have received a 10-year-long sentence in jail. Here is a tweet from the journalist's official Twitter handle.

10 years jail for Iranian Instagramer who used make up & Photoshop to become a zombie Angelina Jolie.

Sahar Tabar is only 19. Her joke landed her in jail. Her mother cries every day to get her innocent daughter freed. Dear Angelina Jolie! we need your voice here. Help us. pic.twitter.com/0QTzSv2c5v — Masih Alinejad ðŸ³ï¸ (@AlinejadMasih) December 11, 2020

Who is Zombie Angelina Jolie?

The answers to the question as to "Who is Zombie Angelina Jolie" come from Al Arabiya itself, where it is mentioned that Sahar Tabar is a 19-year-old Instagram icon. Her real name is Fatemeh Khishvand and was previously arrested in 2019 with three other female influencers. She was arrested on account of posting pictures of her distorted face, which she called a lookalike of Angelina Jolie, in fact, a zombie version of her.

Only recently, her lawyers had been notified that she was sentenced to jail for 10 years for the same. Saeed Dehghan, one of the lawyers in the case, told BBC Persia that they had just received news of the sentence, but not any official verdict about the case.

Reactions to Sahar's Sentence

After 19-year-old Fatemeh Khishvand was arrested for sharing depictions of a 'zombie' Angelina Jolie, many people took to Twitter and Instagram to talk express their opinions on the case. In the comments' section of journalist Masih Alinejad's Tweet, followers posted comments expressing their disappointment in the law and order of the country. "What perceived crimes did she supposedly commit?" a follower question, in an attempt to find out which laws were broken by the Instagram icon's actions. Other followers also raised a question to feminists and Hollywood celebrities, wanting to know what take they would have in this matter. There was also a mention of how the pictures were circulated in Turkey with rumours that Fatemeh had supposedly gotten surgeries done on her face to look like a zombie version of Angelina Jolie.

On her Twitter handle, journalist Masih Alinejad urges her followers to share her post as much as possible, so that it reaches the authorities and corrects the blunder committed by them. She also raises a request to Angelina Jolie herself, to look into the matter and help Fatemeh fight the atrocities. Fans and followers have responded enthusiastically and the post has been getting attention worldwide.

