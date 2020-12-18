Iran's 'Zombie Angelina Jolie' Freed On Bail After Being Sentenced To 10 Years Of Jail

Iranian Instagrammer Sahar Tabar, who rose to fame on posting distorted pictures of herself and is popularly known as “Zombie Angelina Jolie” has been freed on bail just days after she was sentenced for ten years of imprisonment on the charges of “obscenity”. The 19-year-old Instagrammer, whose real name is Fatemeh Khishvand amassed thousands of followers on the social media platform on posting images of her face after it was alleged that she used cosmetic surgery to look-like actor Angelina Jolie. Apart from the followership, the Iranian teenager carried the nickname of being ‘Zombie’.

However, on December 12, the Iranian court had sentenced the celebrity for ten years in prison for the images that according to Tabar are the characterization of 'Zombie Angelina Jolie'. As per reports, the 19-year-old was charged with "promoting public corruption" as a consequence of her actions. The news of Tabar getting bail was broken by Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad who said that it was the outcome of “massive media pressure” as the news of icon’s arrest caused stir across the globe earlier this week.

Today Iranian teenager who posted heavily distorted images of herself online and was jailed for 10 years has been freed after massive media pressure.#سحر_تبر با قید وثیقه شد #حکومت_گروگانگیر آزادی را جیره بندی می‌کند pic.twitter.com/Dmup86thCC — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) December 17, 2020

10 years jail for Iranian Instagramer who used make up & Photoshop to become a zombie Angelina Jolie.

Sahar Tabar is only 19. Her joke landed her in jail. Her mother cries every day to get her innocent daughter freed. Dear Angelina Jolie! we need your voice here. Help us. pic.twitter.com/0QTzSv2c5v — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) December 11, 2020

Who is Zombie Angelina Jolie?

'Zombie Angelina Jolie' or Sahar Tabar is a 19-year-old Instagram icon who rose to fame in 2017 following her in 2019 along with three other female influencers. Her real name is Fatemeh Khishvand and was charged for posting pictures of her distorted face, which she called a lookalike of Angelina Jolie's zombie version of her. Only recently, her lawyers had been notified that she was sentenced to jail for 10 years for the same. Saeed Dehghan, one of the lawyers in the case, told BBC Persia that they had just received news of the sentence, but not any official verdict about the case.

Following the report of 19-year-old Fatemeh Khishvand's arrest for sharing depictions of a 'zombie' Angelina Jolie, many people took to social media platforms to express their support for the icon. In the comments' section of journalist Masih Alinejad's Tweet, followers posted comments reflecting their disappointment in the law and order of Iran.

