Angelina Jolie Starves As Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Reunite?

Hollywood’s, 'once upon a time' couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, has been rumoured to have reunited over the holiday season. As per reports, the duo’s rekindled friendship is blossoming and they are enjoying by being there for each other. And seems like this didn't go down well with Angelina Jolie.

According to reports, it was revealed that Angelina Jolie has been reacting negatively to Brad and Jennifer reunion. It was stated that she used to eat half a bowl of cereal in the morning and a small salad and piece of pizza later on during the day, but she can’t stomach even that anymore. The sight and smell of food seem to turn her stomach, which is in knots over her ongoing custody war with Brad Pitt. However, there’s hardly any truth to any of this, since Jolie was the one who filed for divorce in 2016.

It was also reported that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have built their bond and rekindled their friendship so much more than it was the past few years. And now that they are both single, they've realised what's important in life.

They even said that since they shared so much love for each other it's such a nice thing for them both to have this kind of close friendship again. They trust each other and love the fact that they have someone who has their back, especially in Hollywood where trust and real friends are at a minimum.

While fans cannot wait for their reunion, Brad Pitt during his Golden Globes speech specifically mentioned that he's single. That wasn’t the only thing that raised brows, but when the actor took to stage, the cameras were also observing his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston's reaction.

Image courtesy: Angelina Jolie Instagram, Jennifer Aniston Instagram, Golden Globes Instagram

