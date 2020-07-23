Angelina Jolie Steps Out With Her Youngest Daughter Vivienne In Los Angeles; See Pics

Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie stepped out with her youngest daughter Vivienne in Los Angeles. On July 20, 2020, the actor was seen slipping into a pair of comfortable black coloured maxi as she walked alongside her daughter. Keeping in mind the health restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, Angelina Jolie wore a white coloured face mask and a pair of blue coloured gloves. The actor wore a pair of sunglasses and tied her hair in a chic ponytail while on her quick run to the pet store.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s youngest daughter Vivienne wore a pair of grey coloured graphic T-shirt and a pair of dark coloured shorts. Just like her mother, Vivienne wore a white coloured face mask and tied her hair behind in a ponytail. The actor and her daughter were seen shopping at the pet store and the Maleficent actor carried the shopping bag with pet essentials on her way out.

The couple has 18-year-old Maddox, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14 as well as 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne with each other. Brad Pitt and his former wife Angelina Jolie’s ‘legal matters’ have reportedly been put on hold and slowed down due to the coronavirus pandemic. It has also been mentioned that Brad and Angelina have had a 'difficult time' during the pandemic due to their legal proceedings.

An entertainment portal revealed, despite there not being a lot of progress in resolving their issues, they are continuing their regular visits. Brad Pitt, 56, was spotted outside Angelina Jolie’s mansion on July 2.

It has been reported that Brad Pitt visited his former wife and his children for the second time in the last couple of weeks. In June, Brad Pitt was pictured zooming out of Angelina Jolie’s mansion after reportedly spending hours with her and their children. An insider revealed that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are trying to find a way forward for their children, however, the source also added that there has been 'progress'.

It has been reported by numerous portals that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s relation has bettered enormously since their custody battle of their children was sorted. According to reports, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s kids have been quarantining with their mother during the COVID-19 lockdown. However, they have been going back and forth between their parents' houses during the pandemic.

