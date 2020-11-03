Tom Hardy, Stephan James, Bill Skarsgard And Others To Star In Upcoming Vietnam War Movie

The Things They Carried is a recently announced independent movie. It is based on Tim O’Brien’s acclaimed collection of stories about a squad of young soldiers and their experiences on the front lines during the Vietnam War. The adaptation will be directed by Snow White and The Huntsman helmer, Rubert Sanders. The ensemble cast has grabbed much attention.

Tom Hardy, Tye Sheridan, & others in the Vietnam War movie

Deadline has revealed the ensemble cast of The Things They Carried. The Vietnam war movie will feature Oscar-nominee Tom Hardy (Mad Max: Fury Road), Golden Globe-nominee Stephan James (If Beale Street Could Talk), Tye Sheridan (Ready Player One), Bill Skarsgard (IT Chapter One & Two), Pete Davidson (The Suicide Squad), Ashton Sanders (Moonlight), Martin Sensmeier (The Magnificent Seven), Moises Arias (Monos), and Angus Cloud (Euphoria). The in-demand young talent line up has excited the audiences and more names are said to be joining the project.

Oscar-nominated screenwriter, Scott B. Smith will work on the script adaptation of Tim O’Brien’s stories, alongside Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. The project is expected to begin filming in Thailand in early 2021. It is bankrolled by Tom Hardy’s production company Hardy Son & Baker and LA-based production and rep firm MJZ with the latter’s David Zander producing alongside Hardy and Dean Baker. Amy T. Hu of MJZ will serve as an executive producer.

Pulitzer Price-finalist Tim O’Brien served in Vietnam in the late 1960s and the course of his experiences through his work. In The Things They Carried, which is frequently taught in middle and high schools across America, he tells the story of the young men of Alpha Company, a unit of soldiers sent to fight on the ground during the War. Amidst the chaos and confusion, the young men trek from village to village and struggle to navigate a growing labyrinth of mental, physical and emotional terrains as they fight for the survival of their innocence, sanity and each other.

In 1990, the book won the National Book Critics Circle Award and has been named a New York Times Book of the Century. The stories within the collection have been previously adapted for stage and once for the screen in the 1998 movie A Soldier’s Sweetheart starring Kiefer Sutherland. Producer Zander optioned the book from Tim O’Brien and has been developing the project for a number of years. It is said to be an important upcoming film.

