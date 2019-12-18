Angelina Jolie's Dating Life; From Jonny Lee Miller To Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie made her acting debut at the age of seven alongside her father Jon Voight in the movie, Lookin' To Get Out. In a career spanning more than two decades, Jolie has been part of some of the most successful movies of Hollywood. Much like her acting career, her personal life has always been in the limelight as well. The Hollywood star has had a wobbly romantic life, with many failed relationships. Here is a look into Angelina Jolie's relationships over the years.

Angelina Jolie's relationships

Angelina Jolie's first relationship reportedly began in High School. She was apparently dating a guy at the age of 14 and the guy used to live with Jolie and her mother. The relationship that reportedly continued for two years ended on a bitter note. Other than her teenage love, Angelina Jolie has been involved in many serious relationships over time. Here is a list of Angelina Jolie's relationships.

Jonny Lee Miller

Angelina Jolie who rose to fame with lain Softley's Hackers, reportedly fell in love with her co-star Jonny Lee Miller during the shooting of the film. After dating for a year, the much-in-love couple married in 1996. Soon after their marriage, problems started cropping between two; so much so that the couple separated after a year. According to reports, Angelina Jolie's relationship with Jonny ended in February 1999.

Billy Bob Thornton

Angelina Jolie, who met Billy Bob Thornton on the sets of Mike Newell's Pushing Tin was reportedly enamoured by his charm. Sparks flew and the two tied the knot in early 2000, in a private ceremony in Las Vegas. The Hollywood couple was often in the news, especially for their peculiar ritual, that included wearing the vials of each other's blood. After three years together, the couple divorced in May 2003.

Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt met on the sets of their film Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Soon after, the release of the film, the rumours of their dating started floating in the media; but the two kept denying until Pitt divorced his then-wife, Jennifer Aniston. Soon after the divorce, the two admitted their relationship. They quickly became Hollywood's hottest couple. The couple dated for eight years and finally tied the knot in August 2014. However, their marriage was short-lived and they filed for divorce in 2016 and were officially divorced by April 2019.

Other relationships of Angelina Jolie

A certain section of media claims the actor was reportedly involved romantically with American model Jenny Shimizu. Reportedly the two dated on and off for about 10 years. In an old interview, Angelina publicly confessed her love for Shimizu and narrated their love story.

