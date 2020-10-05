'Follow Your Heart' Filming Location: Places That Added Naturalistic Touch To The Film

Follow Your Heart is a recently released Hallmark movie featuring Galadriel Stineman, Kevin Joy and Jonathan Patrick Moore in pivotal roles. Helmed by Sandra L Martin, the plot of the movie revolves around the life of Kathy Yoder, who is a successful guide writer. When she returns to her hometown to settle her dad’s affair, Kathy is reminded of the entire life she gave away to be a traveller. The movie will showcase whether she will stay or return to her travelling lifestyle.

This newly-released film is filled with greenery and mother nature. The imagery of the movie is so tranquil that it has made many wonders where this fictional story was actually shot. Here are all the details about Follow You Heart’s shooting locations:

Follow Your Heart filming location

Mountain View, Arkansas

Follow Your Heart which was initially titled as ‘From Your Heart’ was extensively shot in the Mountain View and Stone County region of Arkansas. It boasts of green serene land and farms surrounded by livestock in abundance. Galadriel Stineman, took to Instagram to share several interesting details about the location of the movie. After mentioning Mountain View, Arkansas as their shoot location, she previously stated that the crew of the film is about to head to ‘La La Land’. Take a look at the pictures shared by her here:

About to head back to La La Land and just playing back the past few weeks in my mind. This one just stands out for me and always will. I met some of the most amazing people to date. Got directed by this fantastic woman. I explored a beautiful part of the country I’d never seen. And I got to help tell a story I loved telling. Can’t wait to share it with you.

Another person from Follow Your Heart team, while informing the wrap of the film described the picturesque landscape of the region. Calling is ‘beautiful’, she added that the hot-humid climate has made her choose a porch to sit. Check it out here:

That’s a wrap on #fromtheheartmovie! Mountain View, your beautiful landscape made me chose the hot humid porch with gazillions flies as my corner. Now my phone is filled only with pictures of the mountains and flies/bugs. That was great y’all! Thanks to everyone that made this special. :)

Johnson Creek Farmhouse

A few portions of the film was also shot at the Johnson Creek Farmhouse as reported by Heavy.com. According to the portal, it is a vacation rental and hunting lodge near Mountain View, Arkansas. The Farmhouse reportedly has access to 150 acres of private land, creeks, woods and livestock.

