Anna Kendrick Clears The Air Around Her Comment About Being 'miserable' On 'Twilight' Set

Actor Anna Kendrick took to her official social media handle and cleared that her statement about being “miserable” on the sets of Twilight was a “dumb joke”. Earlier, she had talked about her acting experience so far and had spoken about working on the Twilight Saga. Read on to know what she had to say:

Anna Kendrick clears the air around her Twilight experience

Taking to her social media handle on June 11, 2020, Anna Kendrick said that she made a “dumb joke” when she stated that she was ''miserable'' on the sets of The Twilight Saga. In her tweet, which was a response to an article by a leading entertainment portal, the actor said, “Oh. I thought we stopped doing this “actress makes a dumb joke about the cold weather but we turn it into clickbait anyway” sh*t in like 2014. U okay hun?” Here is the tweet:

Earlier in a video, the actor had talked about the cold weather during the shoot of Twilight and said that it had made things ''miserable''. She had talked about how they first shot in Portland, Oregon, where it was very cold. She said that her shoes were “completely soaked” and remembered that she was talking to herself about how she could have been friends with the people around on any given day, but at that time she wanted to ''murder everyone''.

Talking about the sequel, she had said that the weather was not that intense during the second film. She got to know everyone better this time. She also had a part in the film where she was giving a speech and the tradition continued in the next film too. In the Twilight Saga, she not only gave a speech during the graduation ceremony, but she also gave a wedding speech. For her graduation speech, she was praised by the fans.

Anna Kendrick played the role of Jessica Stanley in The Twilight franchise. The film series went on to be one of the most successful film franchises in Hollywood. It has garnered a huge fan base across the globe.

