Anna Kendrick's Twitter Featured Series Of Offensive Posts After Being Hacked; Read More

Anna Kendrick's Twitter account was hacked for a brief period of time on Saturday evening. The tweets posted from her account contained highly offensive and derogatory terms. Her followers witnessed a series of such tweets. However, the actor's Instagram account was unaffected. Read ahead to know the details.

Anna Kendrick's Twitter account hacked; series of offensive tweets posted

On Saturday evening, Hollywood actor Anna Kendrick's followers observed an unusual activity on her Twitter account. Her account was filled with a series of offensive tweets and contained various derogatory terms. The actor's website name on the account too was changed to Thug.org. As soon as Anna Kendrick's tweets were released, her fans realised that account had been compromised.

However, the actor's Instagram account remained untouched as no unusual activity was reported there. Once the actor got hold of her account, those tweets were deleted. Her website name too was changed to her paperback book titled Scrappy Little Nobody which contains personal essays. Later, a representative of the actor confirmed that her account was hacked and affirmed that it is now secure. Take a look at Anna Kendrick's tweet below.

#annakendrick is either big hacked, or in LOVE with shouting out her homies. pic.twitter.com/81j7oruIBm — Have the Jets fired Adam Gase yet? (@abemuniz) December 13, 2020

Source: @abemuniz Twitter account

Twitteratis couldn't hold back from commenting on this situation. They blasted Twitter with various comments and reactions and used the #AnnaKendrick. Some of the fans tweeted, "@AnnaKendrick47 she didn't get hacked guys she's just shouting out her homies. #AnnaKendrick", "I knew it was too good to be true #AnnaKendrick", "#AnnaKendrick...really? If you're going to hack a Twitter account do better. Y'all need a list of people?", "What if... Whole-time, she wasn't hacked and just getting into character for Tarantino film". Take a look at some of the reactions below.

Somebody lost a job#AnnaKendrick pic.twitter.com/XJuPjfMkbK — Mike Hunt bleeds on Ted Cruz face (@BeyondShock) December 13, 2020

Me looking at #AnnaKendrick twitter pic.twitter.com/1FsJJZhI5s — Future Mrs Tom Collins (@newwarden) December 13, 2020

The actor is quite popular on social media and has a fan following of around 17.1 million followers on Instagram. She shares snippets of her professional and personal life with her fans and continues to engage with them personally. Anna was last seen on the show Love Life, a romantic--comedy anthology series. The series was created by Sam Boyd and starred Anna Kendrick, Sasha Compere, Zoe Chao, William Jackson Harper and Peter Vack in the leading roles. Anna portrayed the role of Darby Carter in the series.

