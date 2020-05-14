Anne Hathaway Reveals Iconic Unscripted Scene From 'The Princess Diaries'

The Princess Diaries actor Anne Hathaway spoke about Garry Marshall, the director of Anne Hathaway's movie The Princess Diaries. As a part of the special show that honours the late director, Anne Hathaway revealed an unscripted moment that made it in the movie. In The Happy Days of Garry Marshall, Anne Hathaway revealed that the scene from the movie, The Princess Diaries where she slips and falls on the bleachers was not scripted.

Anne Hathaway talks about The Princess Diaries unscripted scene

Anne Hathaway began to describe the scene by saying that the director had an eye for the spontaneous moments. She stated, "One of the things that I love about Garry is that he was never afraid of the spontaneous moment. If it was good, it was in the movie. He didn't care where it came from, he didn't care what happened."

While speaking about the scene, Anne Hathaway said, "And there was this moment when we were filming. We were filming in San Francisco. Predictably, it had rained. And we were outside, and we had to get the shot really fast because we were losing light. And we had to go on these bleachers and they did their best to wipe them down. And Gary had just said, 'Okay, there’s a lot of exposition in this scene, but he would’ve said, 'There’s a lot of pipe in this scene so we just have to say it really fast.’’

Anne Hathaway recalled how the scene from The Princess Diaries went down. She was shooting with actor Heather Matarazzo, who plays her best friend in the film. Anne Hathaway stated that Garry Marshall had instructed her that, "Whenever Heather Matarazzo, she’s at the bottom step, I want you to be at the top step of the bleacher. And you just walk back and forth, and we're gonna get all this information and it's gonna be cute because you guys are moving."

"I guess one take Heather had a lot of energy, so she was moving faster, and I mistimed it, and I realized that we were going to be on the same step so I turn really fast, slipped on a puddle, and just fell. Absolutely fell and burst out laughing and kept going with the scene. Never thought about it again and all of a sudden, like six months later it’s in the trailer. He kept it! He kept it because it was a charming moment," she added.

