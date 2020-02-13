The French Dispatch Trailer Out, Wes Anderson And Bill Murray Return; Watch Here

The French Dispatch is an upcoming comedy-drama film directed by Wes Anderson. The movie has an ensemble cast of Benicio del Toro, Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Timothée Chalamet, Léa Seydoux, Owen Wilson, Mathieu Amalric, Lyna Khoudri, Steve Park, and Bill Murray. The trailer of the same is out. Check it out and read to know more.

The French Dispatch trailer

The film is said to be a love letter to journalists set at an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city, focusing on three storylines. It brings to life a collection of stories published in The French Dispatch. The story is reportedly loosely inspired by The New Yorker magazine, which is loved by Anderson.

Bill Murray leads the cast as Arthur Howitzer Jr., the editor of The French Dispatch. Tilda Swinton and Owen Wilson will play writers and a staff-members at the same firm, J. K. L. Berensen and Herbsaint Salzerac, respectively. The others are said to appear in the tales.

Reactions

Trailer of #TheFrenchDispatch, https://t.co/4jT9jpqj2V Wes Anderson is one of the few directors to have his stamp in every frame of his, and why should one stay away from a film that has these many famous faces. Solid trailer. — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) February 13, 2020

The star-studded cast and cinematography... properly excited for this one yet. https://t.co/Gt5mJLANI5#TheFrenchDispatch — Jonderic (@Jonderic) February 13, 2020

The madly intriguing trailer of #TheFrenchDispatch from Wes Anderson

Who’s very high on everyone’s list of favourite directors 👇🏽👏🏽👏🏽https://t.co/UZbOo9CWvm — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) February 13, 2020

#TheFrenchDispatch Looks Absolutely Fantastic! I Can’t Wait To Watch This Movie. I’ll Watch Anything Wes Anderson Makes, He’s A Visual Genius! @french_dispatch https://t.co/aByonezDJg — Dillon Latham (@Dillman09) February 13, 2020

The French Dispatch is Wes Anderson’s 10th directorial film as he returns for a live-action movie after six years, The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) being the previous one. It is Wes Anderson and Bill Murray’s ninth venture together. The film supporting cast features several of Anderson’s recurring collaborators, including Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Sairose Ronan, Liev Schreiber, Elizabeth Moss among others. The French Dispatch is scheduled to release on July 24, 2020, by Searchlights Pictures.

