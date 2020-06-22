Zoë Kravitz Defends Charlize Theron's Recasting As Furiosa, Says 'shut Up & Trust' Miller

Mad Max: Fury Road is a post-apocalyptic action film released in 2015. Directed by George Miller, it stars Tom Hardy as Max Rockatansky and Charlize Theron as Imperator Furiosa in the lead. Theron’s role and performance as Furiosa was applauded by the audiences.

A prequel focusing on the character is said to be in development, but Theron will not reprise it which has saddened many. Now Zoë Kravitz defends the decision of recasting as she praises the director. Read to know more.

Also Read | Zoe Kravitz Says Robert Pattinson Is 'absolutely The Man' For Portraying Batman

Zoë Kravitz defends Charlize Theron’s Furiosa recasting

In a recent interview with an online channel, Zoë Kravitz who played a captor wife "Toast the Knowing" in Mad Max: Fury Road talked about its prequel and recasting of Furiosa, the character that gained much popularity after the film’s release. She recalled that filmmaker George Miller always spoke about wanting to do a Furiosa prequel. However, Kravitz did not know he was going to recast Charlize Theron.

Zoë Kravitz added that if she learned anything from being in Fury Road it is to “shut up and trust” George Miller. She stated that she is going to shut her mouth and would say “go to work maestro” to Miller. She does not know what else she can say to the filmmaker.

Also Read | Zoe Kravitz Eager To Resume 'The Batman' Shoot, But Has A Problem With Her Catsuit

No Charlize Theron as Furiosa in the prequel

Earlier, in an interview with a daily, director George Miller opened up about his decision on not recasting Charlize Theron in her much-acclaimed character of Furiosa. He said that for the longest time, he thought they could just use CG de-ageing on Charlize. But he does not think they are nearly there yet. Miller mentioned that despite the “valiant attempts” on The Irishman, he thinks there is still an uncanny valley on de-ageing. The filmmaker stated that everyone is on the verge of solving it, particularly Japanese video-game designers, but there is still a pretty wide valley.

Also Read | Charlize Theron Was Astonished After Seeing The War Rig From 'Mad Max'; Watch Video

Also Read | Charlize Theron, Tom Hardy Talk About Their Clashes On The Sets Of 'Mad Max Fury Road'

Some reports hint that Killing Eve's Jodi Corner could star as Furiosa in the prequel. Other reports suggest that George Miller might be eyeing to cast Anya Taylor-Joy to potentially take over the character of Furiosa. Taylor-Joy has impressed the audiences with her performances in Spilt, The Witch and Emma. However, the news about who could replace the role, formerly played by Charlize Theron, is not confirmed yet. Miller also mentioned that he has got two more stories ready following the success of Mad Max: Fury Road.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.