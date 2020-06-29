Zoe Kravitz Received Encouragement From Past Catwoman Actors For 'The Batman'

Zoe Kravitz will be making her debut as Selina Kyle / Catwoman in Matt Reeves' The Batman starring Robert Pattinson in the lead. The DC Comic female character is among the most popular ones. Before Kravitz, a number of well-known Hollywood stars have portrayed Catwoman. Now, Zoe has revealed that she has received motivational messages from them. Read to know more.

Past Catwoman actors gave Zoe Kravitz their blessings

In an interview with a news portal, Zoe Kravitz talked about how actors who previously portrayed Catwoman supported her for The Batman. She mentioned that she spoke to Michelle Pfeiffer, who played the role in Tim Burton’s Batman Returns (1992). She said that they sat at the same table during the Golden Globes, and she met her a bunch of times over the years because of producer and writer David E. Kelley. Kravitz revealed that Pfeiffer had always been nice to her. The Twelve star recalled that she was nervous to be around Michelle, but the latter was sweet to her. Zoe added that Michelle Pfeiffer gave her a “big hug” and said that she would be great as Catwoman. She noted that it was “really just amazing” for her.

Halle Berry played the titular role in Catwoman (2004) while Anne Hathaway portrayed the character in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises (2012). Zoe Kravitz added that both, Halle and Anne, were “really sweet” to her on Instagram and Twitter. She mentioned that the two stars sent her “really sweet and encouraging messages” when the news about her being cast as Catwoman was announced.

Catwoman has garnered much love over the years and Zoe Kravitz is well-aware of the characters’ massive fan base along with the status of its iconic catsuit. She talked about how she feels about playing the role in The Batman. The actor said that it is cool, she cannot say it was not cool, but she has been trying to not think too much about what the character means to everybody else. The Dope star mentioned that it is because it can be distracting in the wrong way, especially when she is trying to becoming someone else than normal herself.

Zoe Kravitz recalled that when the announcement was made aboout her playing the role, her phone rang more than it ever had. She explained that it was more than her birthday, more than her wedding and more than anything. The actor stated that she felt the pressure with the calls. However, she mentioned that the script is “phenomenal” and the story is really strong. She feels very clear on who Selena is and what she wants and she is trying to stay more focused on that.

