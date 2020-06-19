Zoe Kravitz Says Robert Pattinson Is 'absolutely The Man' For Portraying Batman

The upcoming superhero film, The Batman has garnered much limelight. Directed by Matt Reeves, it stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne /Batman. It is a reboot film of the Batman film franchise. Zoë Kravitz, who plays Selina Kyle / Catwoman, has praised her co-star Pattinson calling him ‘the man for this job’ for his portrayal as the cape crusader. Read to know more.

Zoe Kravitz praises Robert Pattinson in Batsuit

In an interview with an online channel, Zoe Kravitz hinted that Batman fans will be very pleased with what Robert Pattinson brings to the role. She said it is amazing that he is playing Batman. The actor cited that she finds it interesting when Pattinson is wearing the Batman costume. The Gemini star mentioned that one does not really get used to seeing Batman walk past them because many people are grown up with this character. Kravitz stated that it is like “a pinch-me moment” all the time. She noted that Pattinson is really wonderful.

Zoe Kravitz mentioned that she feels different emotions in some moments while shooting. She recalled her audition for the character and said that she just felt silly. The Kin star stated that she saw Robert Pattinson only in half the suit because it was just a camera test and found it silly as she thought that "we are adults and we are dressed up as Batman, and we are doing a really dramatic scene." She noted sometimes it is like “Oh my god, this is happening” and sometimes it is like “This is funny.” Kravitz praised Robert Pattinson’s performance and the script. She said that the movie is great and Pattinson is “absolutely the man of this job.” She called The Batman script phenomenal.

Zoe Kravitz will also be wearing a catsuit in the movie and her look would have been revealed if the shooting was not stopped. She said that they were shooting for about two months. She thinks if it had not halted, her first look would have come out by now. The actor mentioned that she loves it. The tone of the film very much feels like its own thing to her. Kravitz added that she did not really think about how difficult it is to make something as simple as an original Catsuit. She stated that it is like, 'How do you reinvent the jean jacket?' In the end, she called Jacqueline Durran, their costume designer, amazing.

The Batman also features Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot / Penguin, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. It will reportedly focus on a younger Batman, emphasizing the detective aspect of the cape crusader more than his previous outings. The film is currently scheduled to release on October 1, 2021.

