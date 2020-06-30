Christopher Nolan Has 'no Chair Policy' On Sets, Reveals Anne Hathaway; Know Why

Anne Hathaway is a well-known name in Hollywood. Christopher Nolan is one of the most acclaimed directors around the globe. The two has worked together in The Dark Knight Rises (2012) and Interstellar (2014). Anne Hathaway recently revealed that Christopher Nolan does not allow chairs on set and revealed its reason. Read to know more.

Anne Hathaway reveals why Chris Nolan does not allow chairs on set

In a conversation with Hugh Jackman via a news portal, Anne Hathaway revealed that Christopher Nolan does not allow chairs on the sets of his films. She said that she has worked with the filmmaker twice and he did not permit chairs on shooting. The actor explained that his reason is, if there are chairs on sets, people will sit and if they are sitting it means they are not working. Hathaway praised Nolan saying that he has made “incredible movies” in terms of scope, ambition, technical prowess and emotion. The Intern star stated that at the end, his films always arrives under schedule and under budget. She thinks that the Inception director has something more in his mind on banning the chairs.

Anne Hathaway’s Les Míserables co-star Hugh Jackman worked with Christopher Nolan in The Prestige, released in 2006. During the interview, the two actors talked about directors who ban cell phones on set. The Wolverine star named only two filmmakers, forgetting about his venture with Nolan. Hathaway reminded Jackman about his The Prestige director. She said that she does not want to contradict Hugh, but he has worked with three directors that do not allow cell phones and mentioned Christopher Nolan. Then Hugh Jackman immediately recalled saying that it is right.

Banning of cell phones is what several directors do as the secrecy of the films’ plot and cast look is of utmost importance. Christopher Nolan seems to take it a notch higher with banning chairs on sets and he has even not allowed water bottles to be used on the set of Dunkirk. In an interview with a daily, Barry Keoghan, who played George in Nolan’s 2017 war film Dunkirk, made the revelation. He said that it is because the noise of the bottles causes distractions. They are like almost like toys, with which the cast and crew play around, noted Keoghan.

Christopher Nolan’s movies have received many praises from the audiences as well as the critics. His next film Tenet is his “most ambitious” project as per reports. It stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh. The much-awaited spy film is scheduled to release on August 12, 2020.

