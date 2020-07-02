Christopher Nolan's 'no Chair' Policy Claim By Anne Hathaway Denied By Filmmaker's Team

Anne Hathaway recently said that acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan does not allow chairs on the set. The statement grabbed much attention on social media and started a debate. While some said that it is illegal to enforce such rule and others claimed that the news is might not be true. Now Nolan’s spokesperson denied Hathaway’s statement on the director not allowing chairs. Read to know more.

Also Read | Christopher Nolan Has 'no Chair Policy' On Sets, Reveals Anne Hathaway; Know Why

Christopher Nolan does allow chairs on set but has other restrictions

In a recent statement to a daily, Christopher Nolan’s spokesperson, Kelly Bush Novak of ID, talked about the alleged chairs ban policy of the filmmaker. The spokesperson stated that, for the record, the only thing banned from Nolan’s sets are cell phones (not always successfully) and smoking (very successfully). He clarified that the chairs which Anne Hathaway was referring to are the directors’ chairs clustered around the video monitor, provided on the basis of “hierarchy” and not on physical need. Bush explained that Christopher Nolan chooses not to use his chair, but has never banned chairs from the set. He mentioned that the cast and crew can sit wherever and whenever they need and also do so frequently.

Also Read | Robert Pattinson Thought He Lost 'Tenet' By Asking For Chocolates From Christopher Nolan

Sit Your Outrage Down, Christopher Nolan Apparently Does Allow Chairs On Set https://t.co/OIdLE5mvvE pic.twitter.com/93FWFHPpRt — The Playlist 🎬 (@ThePlaylist) June 30, 2020

Also Read | Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Will Bring New Era In Filmmaking, Hints John David Washington

The debate started after Anne Hathaway appeared in a chat show with Hugh Jackman via an entertainment portal. The actor, who has worked with Christopher Nolan in The Dark Knight (2012) and Interstellar (2014), claimed that he does not allow chairs on set. She said that she has worked with the filmmaker twice and he did not permit chairs on shooting. The actor explained that his reason is, if there are chairs on sets, people will sit and if they are sitting it means they are not working. Hathaway praised Nolan saying that he has made “incredible movies” in terms of scope, ambition, technical prowess and emotion. The Intern star stated that in the end, his films always arrives under schedule and under budget. She thinks that the Inception director has something more in his mind on banning the chairs.

Also Read | Anne Hathaway And Bill Murray To Star In A Dog-drama Titled 'Bum's Rush'

It is unclear if Anne Hathaway’s claim was spoken in jest or not. However, after her statement netizens jumped into the debate. Some shared BTS pictures of Christopher Nolan’s movies in which the cast is sitting on chairs. Others made memes on the topic. A number of social media users also claimed that it is completely unethical of the filmmaker to do so if the statement is true. However, as now the Inception director’s team has clarified the allegation, the situation is speculated to be calmed down.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.