Anne Hathaway Reveals She Hates Being Called Anne, Says 'I'm An Annie'

Anne Hathaway was a part of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night on January 13, 2021, and she shared an intriguing and a very surprising fact about herself. The Oscar-winner mentioned that she absolutely hates being called Anne and also shared what she would prefer to be called instead. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Anne Hathaway hates being called ‘Anne’

On the January 13, 2021 episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Anne Hathaway spilt the beans on something that most people did not know about the actor. Hathaway said at the very beginning of the interview, "Call me Annie, everybody, everybody, call me Annie, please” and then asked, "It's...can we talk about my name for a second?”.

The actor revealed that she despises being called Anne and that it got stuck with her when she worked for a TV commercial at the age of 14 and the name stuck with her after she was made choose it as her professional name.

Anne said, "When I was 14 years old, I did a commercial, and I had to get my SAG card and they asked me, 'What do you want your name to be?”, she further added, "And I was like, 'Well, it should be my name. My name's Anne Hathaway.' So that seemed like the right choice, but it never occurred to me that for the rest of my life, people will call me Anne”.

Hathaway then revealed that nobody from her close ones calls her by the name Anne and that it's only her mother who uses it to address her when she is really mad at Anne. She says, “The only person who calls me Anne is my mother and she only does it when she's really mad at me, like really mad. So every time I step out in public and someone calls my name, I think they're going to yell at me”.

The actor shared how nobody on the sets calls her Anne either and they look for other options. She said, “People are so lovely they don't want to be presumptuous and so I think they come up with workarounds on set because the truth is nobody's comfortable with calling me Anne ever. It doesn't fit. I'm an Annie”

. Further, Annie also shared other suggestions for people to call her. She said, “If you don't like Annie. People call me Miss H, people call me Hath, so feel free, call me anything but Anne”.

