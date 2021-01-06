'Locked Down' Trailer Out; Anne Hathaway Goes On A Heist With Chiwetel Ejiofor Amid COVID

Directed by Dough Liman, Locked Down is an upcoming romantic comedy heist film. It stars Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor in lead roles. The rights of the project were acquired by Warner Bros. Now the trailer of the movie has been released.

Locked Down trailer out with January release date

HBO Max has dropped the first Locked Down trailer featuring Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor as a couple. It shows the world being shut due to COVID-19 and the couple is facing issues in their relationship which is on the brick of ending. Hathaway as Linda gets orders to fire people from work even though she doesnt like it. She is getting hyper with her work and also cannot deal with her partner Paxton, played by Ejiofor. But coincidently, Linda gets an assignment to parcel a diamond worth three million pounds and Paxton has the contract to pack up the things at the same place. To take revenge from the company, Linda plans to steal the precious diamond with Paxton. The couple then go on a heist that brings them closer in unexpected situations.

The cast also includes Ben Stiller, Stephen Merchant, Lucy Boynton, Ben Kingsley, Dule Hill, Mark Gatiss, Jazmyn Simon, and Mindy Kaling. Locked Down trailer also provided the release date of the movie, which is January 14, 2021, on HBO Max. Check it out below.

Locked Down is helmed by Mr. & Mrs. Smith and Edge of Tomorrow fame director Doug Liman. The script is penned by Steven Knight. The budget of the project is reported to be around $10 million.

Filming started in late September 2020 in London, when most of the projects were at a halt. The circumstances are said to have helped director Liman as Locked down is inspired by the current events. Earlier, Baby Driver and Darkest Hour star Lily James were also a part of the film, but she was replaced by Lucy Boynton in October 2020.

The project became a hot title in September at the virtual Toronto Film Festival Market. Bankrolled by Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios, Storyteller Productions hatched the movie, and P.J. van Sandwijk, Alison Winter, and Michael Lesslie produced it. AGC Studios’ Ford, Alastair Burlingham, and Miguel Palos Jr. serve as executive producers along with Liman and Knight.

