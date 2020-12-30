Where Was 'The Intern' Filmed? Here Are The Stunning Locations Of The Film

The 2015 film The Intern is one of the most enjoyable movies to watch during a laid back holiday season. Helmed by Nancy Meyers, the film stars Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway, and Rene Russo in the lead roles and is an absolute treat to watch. The story of The Intern follows a 70-year-old widower, who has gotten tired of the boredom of his retirement life.

Hence, in a scurry to find something to do he decides to become a senior intern at an online fashion website. Aside from a stellar cast and a heartwarming story yet inspiring story, The Intern filming locations are also an absolute delight to watch. Read on to find out, “Where was The Intern filmed?”

Where was The Intern filmed?

The Office

A report in On The Set of New York website reveals that the stunning office out of which Jules Ostin (Anne Hathaway) runs her online fashion company is actually on Barretto Street (between Lafayette Avenue & Garrison Avenue) the Bronx. The building itself is the Banknote Building located in the Bronx. Here are some stunning pics of the location.

The office where Jules meets a potential CEO

Deep into the film, Robert De Niro’s character Ben Whittaker drives Jules to a central location in the city where she will meet the potential CEO of her company. Jules gets down outside a large building. This building is actually Wall Street Plaza, 88 Pine Street. It is located between Wall Street and Maiden Lane in Manhattan.

Jules stunning Brooklyn house

One of the most stunning The Intern shooting locations is the Jules' Brownstone, 385 Grand Avenue and Gates Avenue, Brooklyn. This location is depicted as Jules Ostin’s house in the movie. The interior of the house was created and shot on set.

When Jules meets Ben in a coffeehouse

Deep into the film Jules meets Ben at a coffee house that is supposedly near her office. Jules proceeds to apologise to Ben for misunderstanding his intentions and for demoting him to another department of the company. The stunning coffee house caught the attention of many fans. The coffee house is actually Toby's Estate Coffee, 125 N 6th Street and Berry Street, Brooklyn.

When Jules gets drunk

Fans will remember the scenes when Jules gets drunk in a bar when she is out with Ben and her other employees. Ben then proceeds to take her home before she barfs into the bin outside the bar. This, The Intern location is actually Teddy's Bar & Grill, 96 Berry Street and N 8th Street, Brooklyn.

When Ben goes to the Funeral Home

Fans saw sparks flying between Ben and Fiona ever since they laid eyes on each other. The pair then attends a funeral service. The Funeral Home was located at 130 East 80th Street. It was between Park Avenue and Lexington Avenue in Manhattan.

The Intern review

On its IMDb page, this 2015 comedy film has got 7.1 out of 10 stars. On Rotten Tomatoes it has score 73 per cent in Audience score. Here's how fans on Twitter reacted to the film.

Every time I watch the movie The Intern, I fall in love with the dynamic between Jules (Anne Hathaway) and Ben (Robert De Niro) all over again. pic.twitter.com/My3BwILuxc — Krystal Horne (@KrystalHorne) December 30, 2020

The Intern is THE CUTEST FILM ever ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ pic.twitter.com/aySaYsp0PY — jennyroseðŸ‘©ðŸ¼‍ðŸ¦° (@jennrosex) December 28, 2020

The Intern with Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway. It is one of my favorite feel good movies â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/j9t9Gz2GFO — Myia Blaize (@Myia_Papaya_) December 28, 2020

I really enjoy the movie The Intern. TBH I get a lot of inspiration from the character Robert Deniro plays. I know it may seem like a weird movie to recommend but it’s worth a watch. pic.twitter.com/ZrdovEH9Jl — Robeytech (@robeytech) December 22, 2020

Image Source: Stills from The Intern

