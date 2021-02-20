Anne Hathaway Reveals She Was The Ninth Choice For Her Hit Film 'Devil Wears Prada'

Anne Hathaway is popular for many of her roles in Hollywood movies, but one of her best performances is witnessed in the film Devil Wears Prada. She portrayed the role of an assistant to Meryl Steep, a fearsome magazine editor, in the comedy film. However, Anne Hathaway revealed to the Evening Express that she was not the first choice to essay Andy Sachs.

Anne Hathaway was the ninth choice for The Devil Wears Prada

When Anne Hathaway made an appearance on the US version of RuPaul’s Drag Race, one of the contestants named Rose asked Anne if there were any roles she had to fight hard for. To this, she replied that she was the ninth choice for Devil Wears Prada, adding that one must ‘Never Give Up’. The Evening Express previously reported that Mean Girls fame Rachel Mccadam was the first choice for the film but she turned it down. Actors Juliette Lewis and Claire Danes also auditioned for the role.

The film also starring Meryl Steep is an adaptation of a novel with the same name written by Lauren Weisberger, a former assistant to Vogue Editor Anna Wintour. The film also focuses on Andy Sachs' personal life which unravels as her career takes off. The Devil wears Prada cast also starred Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci in pivotal roles. Anne Hathaway in Devil wears Prada was critically acclaimed for her performance as a college graduate and the film went on to become the 12th highest-grossing film in 2006.

The film has several references from several people from the fashion industry. Several celebrities and other renowned artists allowed the team to use their references in the film, which made the film one of the most expensively costumed films in history. Vogue Editor Anna Wintour was said to be the inspiration behind Meryl Steep's character as Miranda Priestly.

Anne Hathaway made her debut in Hollywood with the film The Princess Diaries which made her a popular actor. After her appearance in The Devil Wears Prada, she appeared in Jane Austen’s biographical film Becoming Jane. Some of her other hit films include Rachel Getting Married, Alice in Wonderland, and Love & Other Drugs. Lately, Anne Hathaway was seen in the romantic comedy heist film Locked Down, directed by Doug Liman.

Image Source: Anne Hathway Instagram, Still from the film Devil Wears Prada

